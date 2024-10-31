[Exclusive] N. Korean workers expected to be deployed to suicide drone factory in Russia

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Zelensky also predicted that Russia would transfer suicide drone technology to North Korea in exchange for troop deployment.



He claimed that North Korean workers would be dispatched to drone production facilities in Russia to learn the technology.



If this happens, it could pose a significant threat to our security.



Next, we have Shin Ji-hye reporting.



[Report]



President Zelensky stated that North Korea is sending not only military personnel but also a large number of civilian workers, and that they will work in Russia's military factories.



[Volodymyr Zelensky/Ukrainian President: "(The troop deployment negotiations) include a large number of civilians, who are expected to be sent to work in specific military factories of the Russian Federation."]



He pointed out that the drone production facility is a likely place where North Korean workers will be deployed.



[Volodymyr Zelensky/Ukrainian President: "Russia also has production facilities for the 'Shahed' drones provided by the Iranian government. Therefore, the DPRK will gain experience working in military factories, especially those related to drones."]



These suicide drones, capable of flying up to 2,500 km, are inexpensive and easy to evade air defense systems, causing significant damage to Ukraine.



In the early stages of the war, Russia, supported by Iran, began mass production of finished products in a city located 900 km east of Moscow as the demand for drones surged since last year.



President Zelensky pointed out that this type of suicide drone technology would be a typical payment for troop deployment that Russia provides to North Korea.



[Volodymyr Zelensky/Ukrainian President: "The DPRK will acquire this technology, and civilians will have the opportunity to gain experience while working in various factories, along with monetary compensation."]



There is also a possibility that finished suicide drones, which have already undergone performance verification in the war in Ukraine, could flow into North Korea.



Earlier, in August of this year, North Korea publicly unveiled its self-developed suicide drone for the first time, signaling an enhancement of its unmanned aerial vehicle capabilities.



This is KBS News, Shin Ji-hye.



