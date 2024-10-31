News 9

[Exclusive] Zelensky on N. Korean troop deployment and imminent clashes

입력 2024.10.31 (22:28)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Hello everyone?

This is the 9 o'clock news on the last night of October.

We open with an exclusive report.

The deployment of North Korean troops to the Ukraine war is causing significant repercussions on the Korean Peninsula.

KBS attempted to delve deeper into the current situation by conducting on-site coverage in Ukraine and had an exclusive interview with Ukrainian President Zelensky yesterday.

President Zelensky stated that clashes between the Ukrainian military and North Korean troops could occur within days.

First, we have Kim Kyung-jin with the report.

[Report]

After 2 years and 8 months since the war began, President Zelensky is facing a new phase with the 'North Korean troop deployment'.

First, he provided an official stance on the various 'rumors' surrounding the recent deployment of the troops.

Regarding the CNN report that some North Korean troops have crossed the Ukrainian border, he confirmed that it is not true.

[Volodymyr Zelensky/Ukrainian President: "So far, North Korean troops have not participated in combat. They are preparing to participate in combat (in Kursk)."]

He also clarified that recent reports of the Ukrainian military and North's troops engaging in their first skirmish, resulting in North Korean casualties, are not true, but he indicated that clashes will soon become a reality.

["Not yet, but this issue seems likely to occur within days, not months."]

He mentioned that the 3,000 North Korean troops currently training in Russia will soon increase to 12,000, most of whom are special forces, and that negotiations are underway between North Korea and Russia to deploy additional engineering units.

President Zelensky also stated that if the North's troops are captured during combat, they will be treated as 'prisoners of war,' and he firmly stated that there is no possibility of their repatriation to South Korea.

["What is most important to us is to increase the resources for exchanging prisoners (Ukrainians) captured by Russia. Therefore, we are prepared to exchange North Korean military personnel for Ukrainians."]

Regarding the issue of referring Kim Jong-un to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for 'war crimes' following Russian President Putin, he responded, "We will make a decision after North Korean troops use military force against Ukrainian citizens."

This suggests that he may consider the ICC referral card if there are casualties among his own citizens due to the North's troops.

In relation to the speculation that peace negotiations would begin if former President Trump is elected in the U.S. presidential election, he emphasized that while U.S. policy is important, the issue of reclaiming territories such as Donetsk is a 'non-negotiable condition.'

This is KBS News, Kim Kyung-jin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [Exclusive] Zelensky on N. Korean troop deployment and imminent clashes
    • 입력 2024-10-31 22:28:37
    News 9
[Anchor]

Hello everyone?

This is the 9 o'clock news on the last night of October.

We open with an exclusive report.

The deployment of North Korean troops to the Ukraine war is causing significant repercussions on the Korean Peninsula.

KBS attempted to delve deeper into the current situation by conducting on-site coverage in Ukraine and had an exclusive interview with Ukrainian President Zelensky yesterday.

President Zelensky stated that clashes between the Ukrainian military and North Korean troops could occur within days.

First, we have Kim Kyung-jin with the report.

[Report]

After 2 years and 8 months since the war began, President Zelensky is facing a new phase with the 'North Korean troop deployment'.

First, he provided an official stance on the various 'rumors' surrounding the recent deployment of the troops.

Regarding the CNN report that some North Korean troops have crossed the Ukrainian border, he confirmed that it is not true.

[Volodymyr Zelensky/Ukrainian President: "So far, North Korean troops have not participated in combat. They are preparing to participate in combat (in Kursk)."]

He also clarified that recent reports of the Ukrainian military and North's troops engaging in their first skirmish, resulting in North Korean casualties, are not true, but he indicated that clashes will soon become a reality.

["Not yet, but this issue seems likely to occur within days, not months."]

He mentioned that the 3,000 North Korean troops currently training in Russia will soon increase to 12,000, most of whom are special forces, and that negotiations are underway between North Korea and Russia to deploy additional engineering units.

President Zelensky also stated that if the North's troops are captured during combat, they will be treated as 'prisoners of war,' and he firmly stated that there is no possibility of their repatriation to South Korea.

["What is most important to us is to increase the resources for exchanging prisoners (Ukrainians) captured by Russia. Therefore, we are prepared to exchange North Korean military personnel for Ukrainians."]

Regarding the issue of referring Kim Jong-un to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for 'war crimes' following Russian President Putin, he responded, "We will make a decision after North Korean troops use military force against Ukrainian citizens."

This suggests that he may consider the ICC referral card if there are casualties among his own citizens due to the North's troops.

In relation to the speculation that peace negotiations would begin if former President Trump is elected in the U.S. presidential election, he emphasized that while U.S. policy is important, the issue of reclaiming territories such as Donetsk is a 'non-negotiable condition.'

This is KBS News, Kim Kyung-jin.
김경진
김경진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 체코 당국, EDF·웨스팅하우스 ‘韓원전 계약’ 진정 기각

[속보] 체코 당국, EDF·웨스팅하우스 ‘韓원전 계약’ 진정 기각
[단독] 젤렌스키 대통령 “북한군과 수일 내 교전 예상…북 공병부대 파병 추진 정황”

[단독] 젤렌스키 대통령 “북한군과 수일 내 교전 예상…북 공병부대 파병 추진 정황”
[단독] “북 노동자, 러시아 내 자폭드론 공장 투입 예상”…‘군사기술 이전’ 우려

[단독] “북 노동자, 러시아 내 자폭드론 공장 투입 예상”…‘군사기술 이전’ 우려
군 “북한, 신형 추정 ICBM 고각 발사”…북한도 신속 공개

군 “북한, 신형 추정 ICBM 고각 발사”…북한도 신속 공개
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.