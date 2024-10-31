News 9

UN Defence Secretary warns N. Korea would become co-belligerent if it joins Russia's combat operations

입력 2024.10.31 (22:32)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The defense ministers of South Korea and the United States held a joint press conference and condemned the deployment of North Korean troops in unison.

The U.S. Secretary of Defense warned that if North Korean troops participate, they will become a belligerent country alongside Russia.

This means that they could be attacked with weapons provided by the United States.

Kim Kyung-soo reports.

[Report]

The United States believes that the deployment of North Korean troops to combat is imminent, especially as Russia has lost many troops in the Ukraine war.

The U.S. Secretary of Defense stated in a joint press conference following the regular security consultative meeting that some of the 10,000 deployed North Korean troops have already moved to the border area with Ukraine.

[Lloyd Austin/U.S. Secretary of Defense: "And I am increasingly concerned that the Kremlin plans to use these North Korean soldiers to support Russia's combat operations in Russia's Kursk region."]

Secretary Austin emphasized that if North Korea participates, Ukraine has the right to defend itself with weapons provided by the United States.

This means that these North Korean troops would also become a target.

[Lloyd Austin/U.S. Secretary of Defense: "If they are fighting, if they are attacking Ukrainian soldiers, then they are co-belligerents. They're a part of this fight. That's fairly easy to determine."]

Meanwhile, South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun clarified that South Korea's deployment of troops to Ukraine is not being considered at all.

However, he emphasized that sending an observation team to Ukraine is a military obligation.

[Kim Yong-hyun/South Korean Defense Minister: "In particular, in the case of the Ukraine war, since North Korean troops are participating, we can analyze the combat trends of North Korean troops and utilize them as valuable information for our military in the future."]

The defense ministers of South Korea and the United States issued a joint statement after the security consultative meeting, stating that they "strongly condemn North Korea's deployment to Russia in unison."

This is Kim Kyung-soo reporting from Washington for KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • UN Defence Secretary warns N. Korea would become co-belligerent if it joins Russia's combat operations
    • 입력 2024-10-31 22:32:48
    News 9
[Anchor]

The defense ministers of South Korea and the United States held a joint press conference and condemned the deployment of North Korean troops in unison.

The U.S. Secretary of Defense warned that if North Korean troops participate, they will become a belligerent country alongside Russia.

This means that they could be attacked with weapons provided by the United States.

Kim Kyung-soo reports.

[Report]

The United States believes that the deployment of North Korean troops to combat is imminent, especially as Russia has lost many troops in the Ukraine war.

The U.S. Secretary of Defense stated in a joint press conference following the regular security consultative meeting that some of the 10,000 deployed North Korean troops have already moved to the border area with Ukraine.

[Lloyd Austin/U.S. Secretary of Defense: "And I am increasingly concerned that the Kremlin plans to use these North Korean soldiers to support Russia's combat operations in Russia's Kursk region."]

Secretary Austin emphasized that if North Korea participates, Ukraine has the right to defend itself with weapons provided by the United States.

This means that these North Korean troops would also become a target.

[Lloyd Austin/U.S. Secretary of Defense: "If they are fighting, if they are attacking Ukrainian soldiers, then they are co-belligerents. They're a part of this fight. That's fairly easy to determine."]

Meanwhile, South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun clarified that South Korea's deployment of troops to Ukraine is not being considered at all.

However, he emphasized that sending an observation team to Ukraine is a military obligation.

[Kim Yong-hyun/South Korean Defense Minister: "In particular, in the case of the Ukraine war, since North Korean troops are participating, we can analyze the combat trends of North Korean troops and utilize them as valuable information for our military in the future."]

The defense ministers of South Korea and the United States issued a joint statement after the security consultative meeting, stating that they "strongly condemn North Korea's deployment to Russia in unison."

This is Kim Kyung-soo reporting from Washington for KBS News.
김경수
김경수 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] 체코 당국, EDF·웨스팅하우스 ‘韓원전 계약’ 진정 기각

[속보] 체코 당국, EDF·웨스팅하우스 ‘韓원전 계약’ 진정 기각
[단독] 젤렌스키 대통령 “북한군과 수일 내 교전 예상…북 공병부대 파병 추진 정황”

[단독] 젤렌스키 대통령 “북한군과 수일 내 교전 예상…북 공병부대 파병 추진 정황”
[단독] “북 노동자, 러시아 내 자폭드론 공장 투입 예상”…‘군사기술 이전’ 우려

[단독] “북 노동자, 러시아 내 자폭드론 공장 투입 예상”…‘군사기술 이전’ 우려
군 “북한, 신형 추정 ICBM 고각 발사”…북한도 신속 공개

군 “북한, 신형 추정 ICBM 고각 발사”…북한도 신속 공개
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.