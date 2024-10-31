News 9

Zelensky seeks S. Korean defense aid amid N. Korean troop deployment

[Anchor]

Yes, reporter Kim Kyung-jin is in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Let's connect to the scene.

Kim, it looks like it's daytime there.

How is the safety situation?

Are there risks of airstrikes?

[Report]

The capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, where I am currently located, has a relatively calm and peaceful atmosphere during the day.

However, seeing a Russian tank brought as a trophy placed right in the middle of the city makes it clear that this is indeed a country at war.

While it is relatively peaceful during the day, the situation changes when the sun sets.

Air raid sirens go off almost every night, and just the night before, drone debris fell on a building, injuring nine people, including children.

Local media reported that there have been about 20 airstrikes in Kyiv throughout the month of October.

The press is also prioritizing safety by wearing protective gear and familiarizing themselves with the locations of shelters while continuing their coverage.

In an interview that lasted 45 minutes yesterday, President Zelensky emphasized several times that what Ukraine needs most from South Korea is a 'defense system.'

It seems he was referring to the support of defensive weapons such as South Korea's Cheongung (M-SAM) and Hyungung (AT-1K).

It appears that a South Korean government delegation is expected to visit Kyiv as early as this weekend.

President Zelensky stated that discussions will also include information exchange between the two countries.

He also mentioned that the Ukrainian delegation has already been decided and that they will visit South Korea to request military support after the North Korean military's participation in the Ukraine war is officially confirmed.

In the meantime, the Ukrainian government has revealed three high-ranking generals from the North's military deployed to Russia, including Kim Yong-bok, as well as Ri Chang-ho , the head of the Reconnaissance General Bureau, and Sin Kum-cheol, a People's Army general.

In particular, Ri Chang-ho is known to have led drone operations against South Korea, suggesting that he may focus on acquiring tactics related to drone warfare while in Russia.

We will provide updates as new information comes in from Kyiv.

This has been KBS News' Kim Kyung-jin reporting from Kyiv, Ukraine.

