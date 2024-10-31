News 9

US-S. Korea joint air exercise targets mobile missile launchers in response to N. Korea's provocation

[Anchor]

In response to such provocations from North Korea, the South Korean and U.S. military authorities conducted a large-scale joint air exercise.

They unusually revealed a training exercise targeting a virtual mobile missile launcher.

The National Security Office held an emergency NSC standing committee meeting and decided to designate new independent sanctions against North Korea.

Next, we have a report from Song Geum-han.

[Report]

For the live-fire training, air-to-ground guided bombs were mounted on F-15K aircraft, and bombs were dropped targeting moving missile launcher targets.

["5,4,3,2,1, hit!"]

By preemptively identifying the enemy's missile movements, they accurately struck the mobile missile launcher with bombs.

This training aims to neutralize provocations while secretly targeting the enemy leadership.

In response to North Korea's ballistic missile launches, a large-scale joint air exercise involving over 110 aircrafts from the South Korean and U.S. air forces, including the South Korea's F-35A and F-16 fighters, as well as F-35B jets from the U.S. Forces stationed in South Korea and Japan, was also conducted.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff issued a warning statement to North Korea, urging it to immediately cease its blatant provocative actions that violate UN Security Council resolutions.

[Ahn Chan-myung/Director of Operations, Joint Chiefs of Staff: "North Korea continues to carry out illegal provocations. We once again sternly warn that all consequences arising from this will be the sole responsibility of North Korea."]

The National Security Office also held an emergency NSC standing committee meeting and strongly condemned North Korea's provocative behavior.

Additionally, they decided to designate new independent sanctions against North Korea and to closely cooperate with the international community, including the UN, to ensure that sanctions against North Korea for its habitual violations of Security Council resolutions are implemented strongly and effectively.

Furthermore, the government decided to control the export of 15 items necessary for the development of solid-fuel ballistic missiles in response to North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile launches.

This is KBS News, reporting from Song Geum-han.

