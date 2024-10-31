N. Korea tests new long-range missile, breaking altitude and flight records

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



This morning (10.31), our military authorities announced that North Korea fired a long-range ballistic missile presumed to be a new kind.



The missile is evaluated to have both a maximum altitude and flight time higher than previous records, and the North claimed it was a proper military action by publicly announcing the launch on the same day.



Go Eun-hee reports.



[Report]



Two objects fall from the sky in succession.



This is footage released by Japan's NHK broadcasting, presumed to show the debris of the North Korean missile falling.



Earlier, our military authorities stated that the North launched one long-range ballistic missile towards the East Sea around 7:10 AM today from the Pyongyang area.



The missile was launched at a high angle and is analyzed to have traveled about 1,000 km before falling into the East Sea.



Additionally, it is estimated to have reached a maximum altitude of over 7,000 km and flown for 86 minutes, breaking both the maximum altitude and flight time records.



The Joint Chiefs of Staff is paying attention to the possibility that this missile is a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile.



[Lee Seong-jun/Director of Public Affairs, Joint Chiefs of Staff: "Based on initial assessments, it is possible that the North has conducted a test launch of a new solid-fueled long-range ballistic missile."]



Furthermore, there is a possibility that North Korea used a new 12-axle mobile launch platform, TEL, during this launch, which military authorities are currently analyzing.



The North's ICBM 'Hwasong-18' uses a 9-axle mobile launch platform, so if a 12-axle launch platform was deployed this time, it could indicate an extended version of the 'Hwasong-18'.



The existing 'Hwasong-18' has a range of 15,000 km, capable of striking the entire U.S. territory, so the upgraded version is expected to focus on increasing the warhead weight to enhance its destructive power.



Meanwhile, the North publicly announced the missile launch about five hours after it occurred, with Chairman Kim Jong-un asserting on-site that it was a "proper military action that thoroughly aligns with the intention to respond to the enemy."



KBS News, Go Eun-hee.



