U.S. condemns N. Korea's ICBM launch, pledges security for allies

[Anchor]



The United States has also expressed strong condemnation regarding the recent North Korean intercontinental ballistic missile test launch.



It emphasized that this is a blatant violation of UN Security Council resolutions and that it will take all necessary measures for the security of South Korea and the U.S.



Kim Ji-sook reports from Washington.



[Report]



In a statement, the White House immediately condemned the North's intercontinental ballistic missile test launch, which took place for the first time this year.



National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett criticized, "This launch is a flagrant violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions."



He particularly emphasized that it only shows that the North prioritizes illegal weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs over the well-being of its own people, urging all nations to condemn this.



While it does not pose an immediate threat to the U.S. and its allies, he pointed out that it risks unnecessarily escalating tensions and destabilizing the security situation in the region.



The White House stated that the national security team is closely coordinating with allies and will take all necessary measures to ensure the security of South Korea and Japan.



The Japanese government also announced that it is closely cooperating with South Korea and the U.S. to analyze information.



[Gen Nakatani/Japanese Defense Minister: "We will do our best to closely cooperate with the U.S., South Korea, and relevant agencies to collect, analyze, and monitor information."]



The North's ICBM launch comes just five days before the U.S. presidential election, and it is analyzed as an attempt to assert its presence and influence in the extremely tight election atmosphere.



Additionally, there are forecasts that further provocations may occur.



This is Kim Ji-sook reporting for KBS News from Washington.



