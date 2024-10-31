Democratic Party reveals phone call between President Yoon and Myung Tae-kyun

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Democratic Party of Korea has released a recording of a phone conversation between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Mr. Myung Tae-kyun, causing a stir.



The recording includes content in which then-president-elect Yoon discusses the nomination of former lawmaker Kim Yeong-seon ahead of the 2022 by-election.



The Democratic Party claims this is evidence proving the allegations of the Yoon couple's involvement in the nominations.



Kim Jin-ho reports.



[Report]



The Democratic Party has disclosed part of the conversation between President Yoon and Mr. Myung.



The call took place on May 9, 2022, just before the by-election in June.



This was the day before the announcement of the People Power Party's nominations and the day before Yoon Suk Yeol's inauguration.



[Yoon Suk Yeol, then-president-elect: "The nomination committee brought it to me, and I said, 'Since Kim Yeong-seon worked hard during the primary, let her be nominated.' But there’s a lot of talk in the party…."]



[Myung Tae-kyun: "I will never forget this favor for the rest of my life. Thank you."]



The Democratic Party also released additional recordings of conversations between Mr. Myung and a third party.



This content includes Mr. Myung's claim that the First Lady urged President Yoon to quickly resolve the issue regarding the nomination of former lawmaker Kim Yeong-seon.



[Recording of Myung Tae-kyun's voice/released by the Democratic Party: "'Well, Oppa, didn't you handle that? Mr. Myung call me in the morning, surprised. Are you really qualified to be president?']



The Democratic Party asserted that this is a voice proving President Yoon's involvement in the nominations, claiming that previously hard-to-believe assertions and reports have been confirmed as facts.



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "There was no governance under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration. It was filled with nothing but state affairs manipulation. The ugly face of a 'regime of backroom deals' where private channels operated strongly is being revealed."]



The Democratic Party also presented a legal judgment that President Yoon violated the Political Parties Act and the Public Official Election Act through his involvement in the nominations.



[Noh Jong-myun/Democratic Party Floor Spokesperson: "The actions had an impact on the official announcement of the nominations on May 10, which was the day of the inauguration. Therefore, we are legally judging this as something that occurred during the president's term."]



They also claimed that the presidential office has been providing false explanations regarding Mr. Myung.



[Jo Seoung-lae/Democratic Party Chief Spokesperson: "It seems they want to drag this into a legal debate? Let me say this, the core issue is that they have been lying about their relationship with Mr. Myung…."]



The Democratic Party stated that they are analyzing the recorded files they have secured and hinted at further disclosures.



Meanwhile, Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung sent a message to all party members, stating that only a special investigation can reveal the truth and urging them to gather strength for the rally this weekend at Sungnyemun Square in Seoul.



KBS News, Kim Jin-ho.



