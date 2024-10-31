Prosecution conducts additional search and seizure at Myung Tae-kyun's residence

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (10.31), the Democratic Party released a recording of a conversation between President Yoon and Mr. Myung Tae-kyun, and the prosecution conducted an additional search of Mr. Myung's residence.



It appears that Mr. Myung's summons by the prosecution is imminent.



Son Won-hyuk reports.



[Report]



The prosecution searched Mr. Myung Tae-kyun's house in Changwon.



This occurred immediately after the Democratic Party released the recording of the conversation between President Yoon and Mr. Myung.



This is the second search following the one conducted on the 30th of last month.



During the three-hour search that began at 11 AM, the prosecution reportedly sought to find another hidden mobile phone belonging to Mr. Myung.



["Can you explain what major evidence was found? Did you secure an additional mobile phone?"]



Mr. Myung has previously stated to the media that he has changed his mobile phone several times.



He has hinted at the existence of another mobile phone, suggesting that he possesses recordings and messages from conversations he had with the presidential couple.



[Myung Tae-kyun/Oct. 3: "((Do you have other mobile phones?) I have to live, honestly. Wouldn't you agree?"]



A prosecution official stated that the search was "to secure additional evidence materials" and "that they cannot confirm specific items seized."



In recent days, the prosecution has been accelerating the investigation by summoning individuals such as Kang Hye-kyung, the accounting officer for former lawmaker Kim Yeong-seon, the head of the Future Korea Research Institute, and Mr. Myung's driver.



With the continued summoning of related individuals, there are speculations that former lawmaker Kim Yeong-seon and Mr. Myung Tae-kyun's summons by the prosecution are also imminent.



This is KBS News, Son Won-hyuk.



