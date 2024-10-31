News 9

Typhoon Kong-rey set to bring heavy rain to Jeju Island

[Anchor]

Due to the impact of Typhoon Kong-rey that made landfall in Taiwan, strong winds and heavy rain are expected in our southern regions tomorrow (11.1) and the day after (11.2).

The late autumn typhoon is moving north due to the rising sea temperatures.

Let's hear from our weather reporter Shin Bang-sil on how the sea temperatures will affect this winter's weather.

[Report]

Floodwaters from heavy rain are engulfing villages, and high waves are threatening the coast.

Typhoon Kong-rey, which made landfall in Taiwan with very strong force, will weaken into a temperate low-pressure system after passing Taiwan, but it will push tropical moisture onto the Korean Peninsula.

With strong winds, Jeju Island is expected to receive more than 300mm of rain, and the southern coast will see over 80mm of rain by the day after tomorrow.

The unusual northward movement of a typhoon at this time of late autumn is due to sea temperatures in the northwestern Pacific being 1 to 2 degrees higher than average.

Although temperatures will temporarily drop early next week, November is expected to be warmer than average due to the influence of the still-warm sea.

However, in December, the La Niña phenomenon and melting Arctic sea ice will strengthen the cold and dry north winds.

In January next year, there is a high possibility that temperatures will exceed the average again.

Essentially, a brief cold wave is forecasted only for December, and the reason for this is the climate crisis.

Over the past century, the number of days with temperatures below minus 12 degrees has decreased from 5.9 days to just 1 day.

In particular, the temperature rise in November and January has been notable, while December has seen almost no change.

[Kim Baek-min/Professor, Department of Environmental Atmospheric Sciences, Pukyong National University: "December has generally been very cold since the 2000s. This winter, too, is expected to be cold in December, with late winter is anticipated to be somewhat warmer…."]

The volatility of the weather is increasing, so we need to prepare for sudden cold waves that can occur after warm spells.

This is KBS News, Shin Bang-sil.

