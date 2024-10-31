Pres. Yoon unveils record 5.9 trillion won for small biz owners

동영상 고정 취소

President Yoon Suk Yeol announced that next year's budget for small businesses will be the largest ever at 5.9 trillion won.



During the '2024 Korea Small Business Owners' Convention,' President Yoon stated that small businesses are the foundation of the local economy.



In this regard, the government will provide new support for delivery fees amounting to 200 billion won and will increase the current electricity bill support for small businesses from 200,000 won to an additional 50,000 won this year.



