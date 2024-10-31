News 9

Contract for 24 trillion won Czech nuclear power plant temporarily suspended

입력 2024.10.31 (23:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The 24 trillion won Czech nuclear power project has hit a temporary snag.

Due to objections from competitors in France and the United States, the Czech antitrust authority has implemented a preliminary measure to temporarily suspend the nuclear power plant contract with Korea.

Our government maintains that there will be no issues with the main contract early next year, as this is a standard procedure following the complaints.

Choi Yoo-kyung reports.

[Report]

The new nuclear power plant construction project in Dukovany, Czech Republic, began as a three-way competition involving Korea, France, and the United States.

After the bidding competition, three months ago, Czech Republic selected Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power as the preferred negotiator.

[Petr Fiala/Czech Prime Minister/July: "Korea's proposal was superior in almost all criteria."]

With the final contract approaching in March next year, the Czech antitrust authority has implemented a preliminary measure to request a temporary suspension of the contract signing process.

This is in response to complaints filed by France's Électricité de France and Westinghouse from the U.S., both of which lost in the bidding competition.

However, they cautioned against overestimating the results of the review, stating, "This is a procedure that is always issued when necessary to ensure the purpose of administrative procedures."

The final contract cannot be signed until the review results, which can take up to 60 days, or a maximum of 120 days, are released.

[Jung Dong-wook/Professor, Department of Energy Systems Engineering, Chung-Ang University: "When the power company conducts the bidding review, they look at whether it adhered to the fair trading rules of the Czech government, whether information was requested fairly, and whether judgments were made based on fair criteria. We need to wait calmly for the result..."]

Our government and Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power believe that the standard procedure following the complaints will not hinder the progress of the main negotiations, and while they cannot predict the duration and results, they assert that there will be no impact since the final contract is set for March next year.

Meanwhile, following the selection of the preferred negotiator, a 60-member delegation from the Czech electricity company that placed the nuclear power plant order will visit Korea for the first time in mid-November.

They are expected to conduct a two-week inspection of the nuclear power plant and detailed negotiations with Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power.

KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Contract for 24 trillion won Czech nuclear power plant temporarily suspended
    • 입력 2024-10-31 23:56:01
    News 9
[Anchor]

The 24 trillion won Czech nuclear power project has hit a temporary snag.

Due to objections from competitors in France and the United States, the Czech antitrust authority has implemented a preliminary measure to temporarily suspend the nuclear power plant contract with Korea.

Our government maintains that there will be no issues with the main contract early next year, as this is a standard procedure following the complaints.

Choi Yoo-kyung reports.

[Report]

The new nuclear power plant construction project in Dukovany, Czech Republic, began as a three-way competition involving Korea, France, and the United States.

After the bidding competition, three months ago, Czech Republic selected Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power as the preferred negotiator.

[Petr Fiala/Czech Prime Minister/July: "Korea's proposal was superior in almost all criteria."]

With the final contract approaching in March next year, the Czech antitrust authority has implemented a preliminary measure to request a temporary suspension of the contract signing process.

This is in response to complaints filed by France's Électricité de France and Westinghouse from the U.S., both of which lost in the bidding competition.

However, they cautioned against overestimating the results of the review, stating, "This is a procedure that is always issued when necessary to ensure the purpose of administrative procedures."

The final contract cannot be signed until the review results, which can take up to 60 days, or a maximum of 120 days, are released.

[Jung Dong-wook/Professor, Department of Energy Systems Engineering, Chung-Ang University: "When the power company conducts the bidding review, they look at whether it adhered to the fair trading rules of the Czech government, whether information was requested fairly, and whether judgments were made based on fair criteria. We need to wait calmly for the result..."]

Our government and Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power believe that the standard procedure following the complaints will not hinder the progress of the main negotiations, and while they cannot predict the duration and results, they assert that there will be no impact since the final contract is set for March next year.

Meanwhile, following the selection of the preferred negotiator, a 60-member delegation from the Czech electricity company that placed the nuclear power plant order will visit Korea for the first time in mid-November.

They are expected to conduct a two-week inspection of the nuclear power plant and detailed negotiations with Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power.

KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.
최유경
최유경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

체코 당국, EDF·웨스팅하우스 ‘韓원전 계약’ 진정 기각

체코 당국, EDF·웨스팅하우스 ‘韓원전 계약’ 진정 기각
[단독] 젤렌스키 대통령 “북한군과 수일 내 교전 예상…북 공병부대 파병 추진 정황”

[단독] 젤렌스키 대통령 “북한군과 수일 내 교전 예상…북 공병부대 파병 추진 정황”
[단독] “북 노동자, 러시아 내 자폭드론 공장 투입 예상”…‘군사기술 이전’ 우려

[단독] “북 노동자, 러시아 내 자폭드론 공장 투입 예상”…‘군사기술 이전’ 우려
군 “북한, 신형 추정 ICBM 고각 발사”…북한도 신속 공개

군 “북한, 신형 추정 ICBM 고각 발사”…북한도 신속 공개
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.