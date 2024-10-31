News 9

Car accident that killed three road workers suspected to be caused by abnormal speeding

입력 2024.10.31 (23:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Yesterday (10.30), a tragic accident occurred when a car driven by a driver in his 70s struck road workers, resulting in the deaths of three people.

The police reported that there was abnormal speeding and are investigating the reasons for the speeding and whether the braking system was functioning.

Seo Jeong-yoon reports.

[Report]

A white car is speeding as it quickly chases a dump truck.

It immediately overtakes the truck and hits the road workers, crashing into the work site.

[Accident Witness: "I was startled by a loud bang and when I looked, the car was stuck beneath another car. I thought someone must have been hurt, so I immediately called 112."]

It was during the day, and one lane of the three-lane road was blocked for work, but even the traffic controller managing the road was affected.

[Site Manager/Voice Altered: "The rubber cones (safety cones), safety traffic controllers, and safety robots were all properly set up for safety measures."]

The car, which is estimated to have been going fast enough to overtake the truck 100 meters ahead, was severely damaged in the accident, with even its wheels coming off.

This is the scene of the accident.

If the vehicle had braked suddenly, there should be tire marks left, but none are visible.

The police are investigating the abnormal speeding of the car and whether there were any vehicle defects or issues with the braking system.

[Police Official/Voice Altered: "(When the accident occurred) we need to check if the brakes were functioning properly, whether the accelerator was pressed, how fast it was going, and the steering angle. All of that will come out. We need to analyze them...."]

The accident vehicle was manufactured in 2018 and underwent a 'comprehensive inspection' earlier last month, and it has been confirmed that the deceased driver was under 75 years old, so he was not subject to the elderly driver cognitive screening test.

KBS News, Seo Jeong-yoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Car accident that killed three road workers suspected to be caused by abnormal speeding
    • 입력 2024-10-31 23:56:01
    News 9
[Anchor]

Yesterday (10.30), a tragic accident occurred when a car driven by a driver in his 70s struck road workers, resulting in the deaths of three people.

The police reported that there was abnormal speeding and are investigating the reasons for the speeding and whether the braking system was functioning.

Seo Jeong-yoon reports.

[Report]

A white car is speeding as it quickly chases a dump truck.

It immediately overtakes the truck and hits the road workers, crashing into the work site.

[Accident Witness: "I was startled by a loud bang and when I looked, the car was stuck beneath another car. I thought someone must have been hurt, so I immediately called 112."]

It was during the day, and one lane of the three-lane road was blocked for work, but even the traffic controller managing the road was affected.

[Site Manager/Voice Altered: "The rubber cones (safety cones), safety traffic controllers, and safety robots were all properly set up for safety measures."]

The car, which is estimated to have been going fast enough to overtake the truck 100 meters ahead, was severely damaged in the accident, with even its wheels coming off.

This is the scene of the accident.

If the vehicle had braked suddenly, there should be tire marks left, but none are visible.

The police are investigating the abnormal speeding of the car and whether there were any vehicle defects or issues with the braking system.

[Police Official/Voice Altered: "(When the accident occurred) we need to check if the brakes were functioning properly, whether the accelerator was pressed, how fast it was going, and the steering angle. All of that will come out. We need to analyze them...."]

The accident vehicle was manufactured in 2018 and underwent a 'comprehensive inspection' earlier last month, and it has been confirmed that the deceased driver was under 75 years old, so he was not subject to the elderly driver cognitive screening test.

KBS News, Seo Jeong-yoon.
서정윤
서정윤

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

체코 당국, EDF·웨스팅하우스 ‘韓원전 계약’ 진정 기각

체코 당국, EDF·웨스팅하우스 ‘韓원전 계약’ 진정 기각
[단독] 젤렌스키 대통령 “북한군과 수일 내 교전 예상…북 공병부대 파병 추진 정황”

[단독] 젤렌스키 대통령 “북한군과 수일 내 교전 예상…북 공병부대 파병 추진 정황”
[단독] “북 노동자, 러시아 내 자폭드론 공장 투입 예상”…‘군사기술 이전’ 우려

[단독] “북 노동자, 러시아 내 자폭드론 공장 투입 예상”…‘군사기술 이전’ 우려
군 “북한, 신형 추정 ICBM 고각 발사”…북한도 신속 공개

군 “북한, 신형 추정 ICBM 고각 발사”…북한도 신속 공개
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.