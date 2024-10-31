Car accident that killed three road workers suspected to be caused by abnormal speeding

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Yesterday (10.30), a tragic accident occurred when a car driven by a driver in his 70s struck road workers, resulting in the deaths of three people.



The police reported that there was abnormal speeding and are investigating the reasons for the speeding and whether the braking system was functioning.



Seo Jeong-yoon reports.



[Report]



A white car is speeding as it quickly chases a dump truck.



It immediately overtakes the truck and hits the road workers, crashing into the work site.



[Accident Witness: "I was startled by a loud bang and when I looked, the car was stuck beneath another car. I thought someone must have been hurt, so I immediately called 112."]



It was during the day, and one lane of the three-lane road was blocked for work, but even the traffic controller managing the road was affected.



[Site Manager/Voice Altered: "The rubber cones (safety cones), safety traffic controllers, and safety robots were all properly set up for safety measures."]



The car, which is estimated to have been going fast enough to overtake the truck 100 meters ahead, was severely damaged in the accident, with even its wheels coming off.



This is the scene of the accident.



If the vehicle had braked suddenly, there should be tire marks left, but none are visible.



The police are investigating the abnormal speeding of the car and whether there were any vehicle defects or issues with the braking system.



[Police Official/Voice Altered: "(When the accident occurred) we need to check if the brakes were functioning properly, whether the accelerator was pressed, how fast it was going, and the steering angle. All of that will come out. We need to analyze them...."]



The accident vehicle was manufactured in 2018 and underwent a 'comprehensive inspection' earlier last month, and it has been confirmed that the deceased driver was under 75 years old, so he was not subject to the elderly driver cognitive screening test.



KBS News, Seo Jeong-yoon.



