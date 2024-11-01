News 9

Police bust group in 3.2 billion won staged accident scam

[Anchor]

A group that caused intentional accidents targeting vehicles that violated traffic regulations and collected insurance money has been caught by the police.

The improperly received insurance money exceeds 3 billion won.

They posted on social media, "People who want to make money sitting in a car," openly recruiting accomplices.

Kim Bo-dam reports.

[Report]

As a vehicle making a left turn slightly crosses the lane, another vehicle in the adjacent lane approaches and collides into it.

A van makes a right turn while crossing the lane.

The driver going straight does not stop but actually accelerates.

They intentionally caused an accident against vehicles that violated traffic regulations.

They primarily targeted vehicles that invaded lanes at intersections for their crimes.

After causing intentional accidents like this and receiving insurance money through false hospitalizations, the main perpetrator, a man in his 20s identified as A, posted on social media, "People who want to make money sitting in a car," openly recruiting accomplices.

Over six years, 240 people participated, causing 380 intentional accidents on roads in the metropolitan area and collecting 3.2 billion won in insurance money.

[Cho Won-cheol/Investigation Division Chief, Incheon Gyeyang Police Station: "The insurance company sent us some videos, suggesting that it seemed like they intentionally caused the accidents, which led to the investigation."]

It was found that A and the other main suspects committed the crimes to fund their entertainment and gambling expenses.

The police have additionally charged these 10 individuals with organized crime.

Furthermore, they have arrested A and two others while filing charges against the remaining 237 accomplices without detention.

This is KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.

