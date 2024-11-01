American YouTuber faces police probe after inappropriate acts in Korea

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A male YouTuber of American nationality is causing controversy for inappropriate behavior, including kissing the Statue of Peace.



As a result, a police investigation is underway, and a departure ban has been imposed on this man, who was also assaulted by another YouTuber today (10.31).



Lee Won-hee reports.



[Report]



A man of foreign nationality spills cup noodles in a convenience store and throws the noodles.



This man posted a video of himself kissing the Statue of Peace on social media.



On the subway, he plays pornographic material and makes sexual harassment comments to passing women.



This man is Johnny Somali, a YouTuber of American nationality, and all of these videos were broadcast live on YouTube.



Ultimately, the police charged Somali for disturbing business operations by causing a ruckus in the convenience store.



Somali has been placed under a departure ban, and yesterday (10.30) morning, he was assaulted by a Korean YouTuber while walking down a street in Songpa-gu, Seoul.



The male YouTuber came out of a building and hit Somali.



He was later arrested at the scene by the police who responded to the report.



[Witness/voice altered: "It seems that the YouTubers were waiting here first. (The place where Somali was) is a gosiwon, so I guess they rented it for a day or something."]



Somali is reported to have sustained minor injuries but was able to walk to the hospital.



Previously, Somali was also assaulted by other citizens during his YouTube live broadcasts on Oct. 24 and Oct. 27.



This is KBS News, Lee Won-hee.



