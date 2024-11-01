American YouTuber faces police probe after inappropriate acts in Korea
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
A male YouTuber of American nationality is causing controversy for inappropriate behavior, including kissing the Statue of Peace.
As a result, a police investigation is underway, and a departure ban has been imposed on this man, who was also assaulted by another YouTuber today (10.31).
Lee Won-hee reports.
[Report]
A man of foreign nationality spills cup noodles in a convenience store and throws the noodles.
This man posted a video of himself kissing the Statue of Peace on social media.
On the subway, he plays pornographic material and makes sexual harassment comments to passing women.
This man is Johnny Somali, a YouTuber of American nationality, and all of these videos were broadcast live on YouTube.
Ultimately, the police charged Somali for disturbing business operations by causing a ruckus in the convenience store.
Somali has been placed under a departure ban, and yesterday (10.30) morning, he was assaulted by a Korean YouTuber while walking down a street in Songpa-gu, Seoul.
The male YouTuber came out of a building and hit Somali.
He was later arrested at the scene by the police who responded to the report.
[Witness/voice altered: "It seems that the YouTubers were waiting here first. (The place where Somali was) is a gosiwon, so I guess they rented it for a day or something."]
Somali is reported to have sustained minor injuries but was able to walk to the hospital.
Previously, Somali was also assaulted by other citizens during his YouTube live broadcasts on Oct. 24 and Oct. 27.
This is KBS News, Lee Won-hee.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- American YouTuber faces police probe after inappropriate acts in Korea
-
- 입력 2024-11-01 00:17:35
A male YouTuber of American nationality is causing controversy for inappropriate behavior, including kissing the Statue of Peace.
As a result, a police investigation is underway, and a departure ban has been imposed on this man, who was also assaulted by another YouTuber today (10.31).
Lee Won-hee reports.
[Report]
A man of foreign nationality spills cup noodles in a convenience store and throws the noodles.
This man posted a video of himself kissing the Statue of Peace on social media.
On the subway, he plays pornographic material and makes sexual harassment comments to passing women.
This man is Johnny Somali, a YouTuber of American nationality, and all of these videos were broadcast live on YouTube.
Ultimately, the police charged Somali for disturbing business operations by causing a ruckus in the convenience store.
Somali has been placed under a departure ban, and yesterday (10.30) morning, he was assaulted by a Korean YouTuber while walking down a street in Songpa-gu, Seoul.
The male YouTuber came out of a building and hit Somali.
He was later arrested at the scene by the police who responded to the report.
[Witness/voice altered: "It seems that the YouTubers were waiting here first. (The place where Somali was) is a gosiwon, so I guess they rented it for a day or something."]
Somali is reported to have sustained minor injuries but was able to walk to the hospital.
Previously, Somali was also assaulted by other citizens during his YouTube live broadcasts on Oct. 24 and Oct. 27.
This is KBS News, Lee Won-hee.
-
-
이원희 기자 212@kbs.co.kr이원희 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.