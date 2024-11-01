News 9

Sports ministry seeks dismissal of badminton president over corruption

[Anchor]

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has demanded the dismissal of Badminton Korea Association President Kim Taek-kyu due to the association's corrupt practices and has decided to request a police investigation.

However, President Kim strongly opposed this.

Reporter Lee Jun-hee has the details.

[Report]

This is a photo of An Se-young's blistered feet, which was revealed during a National Assembly inquiry last month.

She had to wear shoes from sponsors designated by the association at every international competition.

However, from now on, representative players, including An Se-young, will be able to freely wear shoes from their preferred brands on the international stage.

[Lee Jeong-woo/Director of Sports, Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism: "We will guarantee the players' choice of rackets and shoes, which is directly related to their performance. Sports equipment should not be approached as a privilege for specific players. This is a universal right for all athletes."]

Additionally, players will now be allowed to bring personal trainers not only for training but also for competitions, enabling them to receive focused physical care.

This will apply not only to badminton but to all sports.

The ministry also strongly criticized the association's leadership for neglecting numerous issues.

In particular, they demanded the dismissal of President Kim Taek-kyu, who has been revealed to have funneled shuttlecocks to specific regional associations and has been implicated in workplace bullying. They have decided to request a police investigation.

However, President Kim Taek-kyu has made it clear that he has no intention of stepping down.

[Kim Taek-kyu/President of the Badminton Association: "Who can dismiss me? Can the Sports Fairness Committee dismiss me? I'm asking if they can dismiss me. Please check and call me back with the correct procedure. I'm currently eating."]

The ministry stated that this is the last opportunity they are providing and warned that if the demands for correction are not properly implemented, they will take drastic measures such as budget suspension and designation of a management organization.

This is KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.

이준희
이준희 기자

