News 9

Nightlife establishment in Gangnam caught providing venue for drug use

[Anchor]

A nightlife establishment in Gangnam, Seoul, has been caught by the police for selling drugs to customers and providing a venue for drug use.

It has been revealed that not only the customers but also the employees were using drugs, with over 70 people arrested in total.

It seems that not only the establishment but also the owner will face administrative sanctions for business suspension for the first time.

Reporter Won Dong-hee has the details.

[Report]

Police raid a nightlife bar that is in full operation.

As they flip over the sofa in the room, plastic bags containing drugs come out one after another.

The police launched a search and seizure operation after receiving intelligence that drugs were being sold at the bar.

The owner, Mr. A, has been arrested on charges of selling drugs to attract customers from January of this year until recently.

This is the nightlife establishment operated by Mr. A.

There are more than 30 rooms inside.

Mr. A provided a location for customers to secretly use drugs in these rooms.

Customers ordered ecstasy and ketamine in the bar's rooms, and some even used drugs together with the hostesses.

The police arrested 77 people, including the hostesses of this bar, on charges of selling or purchasing and using drugs.

Additionally, 13 people who sold and used drugs at this club in Gangnam have also been charged.

The police have requested administrative action against Mr. A and the establishment from the Gangnam District Office, which is the first measure taken since the amendment of related laws in August that allows for administrative action against owners who provide locations for drug use.

[Kang Seon-bong/Head of Drug Investigation Division 2, Seoul Metropolitan Police: "In the case of a first offense, the business suspension is for three months, which is a strong sanction against operators of Gangnam nightlife establishments with monthly rents in the tens of millions of won and monthly sales exceeding 1 billion won...."]

The police plan to focus on investigating drug crimes in clubs and nightlife establishments until the end of the year and will request additional administrative actions against those that are caught.

This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee.

