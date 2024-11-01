News 9

Jeonbuk battles to avoid relegation as Incheon brings strong away support

[Anchor]

Jeonbuk, the team with the most K League championships, is currently in 11th place this season and is struggling to avoid relegation.

This weekend, they will face Incheon, who sit at the bottom of the league. Incheon's strong survival instinct is expected to lead to a close match.

Park Jumi reports.

[Report]

They have been champions a remarkable 9 times.

However, Jeonbuk’s season is in such jeopardy that their record of most championships feels almost out of place

Jeonbuk started the season with an unsettling five-game winless streak, and the situation worsened with the resignation of coach Petrescu.

It took two months to appoint his successor, coach Kim Do-heon, and there were no significant player signings.

They spent nearly 20 billion won.

Despite being the K League team that spent the most money, they have not seen effective results.

For the first time in the club's history, they are included in the Final B group and aimed for a comeback in the last five matches.

[Kim Do-heon/Jeonbuk Hyundai Coach: "We have to focus on these five matches. We need to turn things around."]

They failed to score a single goal in two matches and suffered consecutive losses.

With just a month left in the league, they are in 11th place, only two points ahead of 12th place Incheon.

With only three matches remaining, finishing in 12th place means automatic relegation to the second division without a playoff.

This weekend, Jeonbuk faces Incheon. A team with a strong survival instinct, Incheon clinched a victory over Gwangju in their last match, signaling their pursuit.

Top scorer Mugosa is leading the team's relegation battle as a reliable goal scorer.

[Mugosa/After the Incheon-Gwangju match: "I'm not tired. I'm ready for the rest of the season. I'm still young! This game is like final Champions League for us."]

Incheon plans to mobilize a large-scale away support with 21 buses and nearly a thousand fans, setting the stage for an intense cheering battle against Jeonbuk's traditionally dominant fanbase.

KBS News, Park Jumi.

