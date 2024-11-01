KT ends Sono's winning streak in hard-fought match

동영상 고정 취소

The professional basketball game just now saw Sono and KT engage in a fierce battle.



Sono's head coach Kim Seung-gi shouted during a timeout, "Don't hold back, shoot!" It seemed that the enemy, KT's Heo Hoon, understood this command better on the day.



As the game struggled to flow smoothly, Coach Kim Seung-gi called for a timeout and emphasized strongly, again and again.



[Kim Seung-gi/Sono Coach: "Why are you holding back? Why are you saving it? When there's a chance, why aren't you shooting!"]



Perhaps jolted back to reality, Lee Jung-hyun immediately sank a three-pointer.



With Kim Min-wook's three-pointer following suit, Sono closed the gap with KT, but the question was whether Coach Kim's command had also reached the ears of the KT players.



In the tightly contested fourth quarter, the star Heo Hoon, following a confident shot, also hit a crucial three-pointer.



With Heo Hoon and Moon Jeong-hyeon's performances, who shot without holding back, KT handed Sono their first loss of the season, who had been on a four-game winning streak, securing a satisfying victory.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!