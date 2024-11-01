Mountain goats exhausted by heavy snowfall rescued and returned to nature

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Four endangered mountain goats have been released in Yanggu, Gangwon Province.



This release includes two mountain goats that were rescued from heavy snowfall last winter, both of which have regained their health and returned to the wild.



Reporter Lee Yoo-jin has the story.



[Report]



In the mountains where the snow is piled up to an adult's waist height, the mountain goats are barely peeking their heads out.



The exhausted mountain goat was rescued while weighing 8 kg less than its normal weight.



After nine months, the rescued mountain goat displays bright, shining eyes and fur that glistens with health.



["We will release them. One, two, three."]



As soon as the door opened, the mountain goats dashed out of the enclosure.



A total of four mountain goats were released this time.



They include a male and female pair rescued last winter and a male and female pair born at the Yanggu Mountain Goat and Musk Deer Center.



[Jo Jae-woon/Director of Mountain Goat and Musk Deer Center in Yanggu: "We are releasing individuals who have regained their health among the rescued animals. This time, one pair out of two pairs has been selected for release."]



There are about 2,000 mountain goats living in South Korea.



The Ministry of Environment estimates that over a thousand individuals have died due to heavy snowfall last winter.



The released mountain goats are fitted with tracking devices to monitor their ecological characteristics and adaptability.



[Ahn Sang-jin/Director of Gangwon University Wildlife Rescue Center: "Mountain goats are ecologically very important animals. To establish a healthy ecosystem considering genetic diversity, such releases of mountain goats should continue to be carried out."]



The Yanggu Mountain Goat and Musk Deer Center plans to set up feeding stations and snow shelters to help the released mountain goats survive this winter.



This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-jin.



