Dodgers win World Series after Yankees Aaron Judge's unbelievable error

[Anchor]



The Los Angeles Dodgers have reached the top of the World Series amid New York Yankees Aaron Judge's unbelievable error.



Freeman was named MVP, and Ohtani fulfilled a long-held dream in his first year after the trade.



Han Seong-yoon reports.



[Report]



Starting with Aaron Judge's two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning, the Yankees saw their 3, 4, and 5 hitters, including Chisholm and Stanton, hit consecutive home runs.



When center fielder Judge made an almost miraculous catch of Freeman's home run ball in the top of the fourth inning, the cheers from Yankees fans reached a peak.



The Yankees, who seemed likely to win, collapsed in an instant starting with Aaron Judge's error in the top of the fifth inning.



Judge's error on a routine fly ball caused other fielders to become rattled as well.



A bad throw from the shortstop followed, and a routine ground ball to first base turned into an infield hit.



The Dodgers capitalized on the opponent's consecutive errors, scoring five runs in the top of the fifth inning to tie the game.



The Dodgers succeeded in taking the lead with Mookie Betts' sacrifice fly, and starting pitcher Buehler came in as a closer in the top of the ninth inning to secure a one-point victory.



Freeman, who contributed with four home runs and 12 RBIs, was named the Most Valuable Player.



Ohtani, who was traded to the Dodgers for $700 million, made his long-held dream of winning the World Series a reality.



[Ohtani: "I am proud of my teammates and staff."]



Following the Dodgers' victory, celebrations continued throughout the night in cafes and streets in the LA area.



This is KBS News Han Seong-yoon.



