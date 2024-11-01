KIA Tigers' Kwak Do-gyu ready to shine on the international stage

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The person who delivered the best performance in the Korean Series is none other than KIA Tigers' left-handed reliever, Kwak Do-gyu, born in 2004.



Now, it's the Premier 12.



Reporter Lee Mu-hyung met with Kwak Do-gyu, who wants to enjoy it just like the Korean Series while wearing the Taegeuk mark.



[Report]



[Kwak Do-gyu/KIA Tigers Pitcher: "I really felt sorry for him not being able to participate in the championship, so I thought it would be nice to at least carry his name on my uniform. At first, (Lee Eui-lee) teased me about whether I was playing in the All-Star Game, but then he liked it."]



His earned run average in the Korean Series was zero.



Contributing to KIA Tigers' overall championship and being an impenetrable bullpen, Kwak Do-gyu's vibrant charm can also be found off the field.



His quirky act of throwing an egg against the wall and breaking it, along with his witty remarks quoting a fan's message about being rejected by the rival team's parent company right after the championship, became a hot topic.



[Kwak Do-gyu/KIA Tigers Pitcher: "As my competitive spirit grew, I felt like I wanted to help with this revenge, so I told him to get a good job, and when he comes to the baseball field later, I will gift him a uniform, and we ended the contact on a good note."]



Although the national baseball team is receiving harsh criticism as a weak team, with Kwak Do-gyu, known as the 'Lefty Reaper', they are dreaming of another miracle.



With his first Taegeuk mark ahead of him, Kwak Do-gyu has completed his preparations to 'play' on the international stage.



["I go up to the mound with the mindset of 'Let's have fun to the point where I won't regret all the efforts I've put in so far.' However, when I'm not on the mound, I will wait for the time to get on that mound and enjoy my life without causing any trouble."]



This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.



