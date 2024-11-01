[News Today] DP UNVEILS YOON-MYUNG PHONE CALL

[LEAD]

The Democratic Party has released a controversial recording of President Yoon Suk Yeol and Myung Tae-kyun. Now, Myung Tae-kyun is a political broker that previously accused the First Lady of interference in party nominations. In it, then-President-elect Yoon discusses former lawmaker Kim Young-sun's nomination before the 2022 by-elections. The party asserts this audio proves the President and his wife interfered in the nomination process.



[REPORT]

The main opposition Democratic Party has unveiled parts of a phone conversation between President Yoon Suk Yeol and power broker Myung Tae-kyun.



The call was held on May 9, 2022 ahead of the June by-election.

It was one day before the ruling People Power Party announced candidate nominations and also the day before Yoon's inauguration as president.



Yoon Suk Yeol / President-elect

I told the nominations committee to give a chance to Kim Young-sun as she worked hard in the primaries but there's much talk about it from the party.



Myung Tae-kyun/

I won't forget you doing me this favor. Thank you.



The DP also disclosed a conversation between Myung and another person.



It confirms his claim that first lady Kim Keon-hee pressured Yoon to quickly resolve the candidacy issue of former lawmaker Kim Young-sun.



Myung Tae-kyun's voice disclosed by DP/

Oppa, you didn't handle Myung's request to make him call this early morning? Are you qualified to be president?



The DP said the files prove President Yooon's interference in candidate nominations, noting the so far hard-to-believe claims have turned out to be true.



Park Chan-dae / Floor leader, DP

The Yoon administration had their way with no proper state governance. The existence of private channels shows the ugly reality of a back-door gov't.



The DP also conveyed a legal assessment that Yoon, with such interference, violated the Political Parties Act and the Public Official Election Act.



Noh Jong-myun / Floor spokesperson, DP

The effect materialized on May 10 when nominations were announced and inauguration was held. It's likely to have taken place within Yoon's term.



It also argued that the presidential office has been lying about Myung Tae-kyun.



Jo Seung-lae / Senior spokesperson, DP

It appears they are trying to engage in a legal argument. The key to the issue is the repeated lies about the relationship with Myung.



The DP added that it was analyzing recorded files obtained and warned of more disclosures to come.



Meanwhile, the main opposition chair Lee Jae-myung sent a message to all party members stressing that only a special counsel probe can uncover the truth while urging support for a rally scheduled this weekend at Sungnyemun Square in downtown Seoul.