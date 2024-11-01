[News Today] PRES. OFFICE DENIES INVOLVEMENT

The Presidential office stated that President Yoon Suk-yeol, as president-elect, neither received reports on public nominations nor gave any orders regarding them. People Power Party's Representative Yoon Sang-hyun, who at the time was the chair of the nomination management committee for the 2022 by-elections firmly rejected these allegations. Additionally, the party's legal experts determined that the phone conversation in question was legally permissible.



The Office of the President dismissed the opposition Democratic Party's allegation, stating then-president-elect Yoon Suk Yeol had never been briefed on or given instructions on public nominations by the nomination management committee.



As for the controversial call, the office said the president "simply had a friendly conversation since Myung Tae-kyun continued to bring up the nomination of candidate Kim Young-sun."



The President's Office also said that the call was "one of numerous congratulatory calls, so it was a routine call that can hardly be remembered."



The Office had announced through a statement on October 8th that by the end of the primary, a People Power Party politician had advised the president to distance himself from Myung and as far as the Office remembers, the president has never exchanged text messages or voice calls with Myung since then.



The presidential office also emphasized that the decision makers for the nominations were then-PPP leader Lee Jun-seok and party nomination management committee chair Yoon Sang-hyun.



Lee, now a Reform Party member, elaborated that he had explained about the principles of the party's constitution and regulations although he had been asked by Myung to nominate Kim. Representative Yoon denied the allegation, saying that a nomination committee head does not get swayed by outside opinions.



Yoon Sang-hyun/ PPP Rep.

Look at overall context. It's misleading to assume based on a few recordings. Are they claiming that I brought it to the committee? I've never done that.



The PPP members of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee concluded at an internal legal review that there is no problem because the president-elect is not subject to election laws and even if he had communicated his views to the nomination management committee at the time, it does not violate election laws.



Kweon Seong-dong/ PPP Rep.

One can make suggestions as a party member. If stating one's views is seen as interfering with party affairs, it's like telling them to leave the party.



Some argued that it could end up being just 'a storm in a teacup' for there seems to be no substance in the case and that any real election interference should be at the level of intervening in the

Ulsan mayoral election.



PPP leader Han Dong-hoon still hasn't stated his position while pro-Han lawmaker Cho Kyoung-tae mentioned the need to audit party affairs.



At today's audit on the Office of the President by the National Assembly's House Steering Committee, Kang Hye-kyung, former accounting officer of ex-lawmaker Kim Young-sun, is expected to appear as a witness, leading to speculation that the two opposing parties would clash over this matter.