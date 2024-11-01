[News Today] POLICE PROBE AMERICAN YOUTUBER

[LEAD]

An American YouTuber is currently under investigation for kissing a wartime assault victims' statue. His inappropriate behavior led to a travel ban. He was assaulted by a Korean Youtuber in Seoul on October 31.



[REPORT]

A foreign man pours cup noodles in a convenience store and hurls the noodles.



The man kisses a statue dedicated to victims of wartime sexual assault and posts the clip on social media.



He plays pornography in a subway train and makes sexually harassing remarks to a woman passing by.



This man is American YouTuber Johnny Somali, and all the videos mentioned above were broadcast live on YouTube.



He was eventually booked by police for causing disturbance at a convenience store and obstructing business operations.



He was also slapped with a travel ban.



Then on Thursday morning, Somali was beaten by a Korean YouTuber on a street in Seoul's Songpa-gu district.



Witness/ (VOICE MODIFIED)

I think the YouTubers came early and waited. Somali was at a one room accommodation possibly rented out for the day.



He is known to have sustained a minor injury and was able to walk to a hospital himself.



He was also assaulted by citizens last week during live YouTube broadcasts on October 24 and 27.