[News Today] LATEST BOX-OFFICE RELEASES

[LEAD]
Ryu Seung-ryong and Jin Sun-kyu, stars of the hit "Extreme Job," reunite in a new comedy. Meanwhile, model and actress Jang Yoon-ju, stars in a socially conscious indie film to audiences.

[REPORT]
Soundbytes:
There's a country called Bolledor in South America.
You're not talking about coaching archery, are you?

Jin-bong. Once a popular national team archer. Now he lives as an ordinary office worker.

Soundbytes: Who are you?
Bolledor archery coach.

To avoid being laid off, he travels all the way to the Amazon on the other side of the globe.

Soundbytes:
Grab a medal in Korea.
You think you can just reach out and grab it? It's not that easy. It can't happen overnight.

Jin-bong takes three indigenous warriors with extraordinary skills in archery to Korea.

The movie stars Ryu Seung-ryong and Jin Sun-kyu, the lead actors of the mega hit comedy movie "Extreme Job," which topped box-office charts.

Jin Sun-kyu / Role of Bbang-sik
When I say it's a movie about Amazon archers competing in the World Archery Championships, people find it exciting right away.

Ryu Seung-ryong / Role of Jin-bong
This movie seeks to provide consolation to modern-day people struggling with
worries and hardships.
-----------------------------------

High school teacher Hee-yeon, who has had multiple failed attempts to conceive a child, becomes the homeroom teacher of 10th graders.

One day she learns that one of her students, Yu-mi, is pregnant.

Soundbytes:
I can't let a pregnant student attend school.
Why do you keep punishing me?

Seeing Yu-mi being pushed out of school, Hee-yeon asks herself how she can help her.

Soundbytes:
Thank you for coming to me.

Super model-turned actress Jang Yoon-ju subtly but effectively portrays the emotions of a woman oppressed by society.

Jang Yoon-joo/Role of Hee-yeon
I wanted to portray an adult, a teacher who tries to help her student.
----------------------------------
1902. A hundred and two Koreans leave their home country and arrive in Hawaii.

Their tears were for their loved ones, their communities and love for their motherland.

This music documentary shed light on the little-known 121-year history of Koreans' immigration to Hawaii.

