[News Today] KBS LAUNCHES NEW AUDITION SHOW

[LEAD]
KBS will be premiering their new audition program, "The Ddanddara" this week. What's different from other audition shows? We hear from Park Jin-young, the judge of the show.

[REPORT]
Park Jin-young/ Singer, music producer
I was on the K-pop Star audition show for a long time. Many times, I had to reject contestants who had makings of a star but weren’t good at singing. It was very frustrating.

Park Jin-young says on the new audition show he will place a priority on the qualities that are necessary for someone to be a star rather than on vocals.

The panel of this audition show also includes top actors Kim Ha-neul and Cha Tae-hyun, as well as Wendy of girl group Red Velvet.

"The Ddanddara" is a new variety audition show that looks to unearth talent in all kinds of genre, including acting, signing, dance and comedy.

The show's teaser featuring applicants show off their talent in very eye-catching ways.

At the press event on Thursday, Park Jin-young said only the most interesting and charming candidates will be picked.

