[News Today] G-DRAGON MAKES A COMEBACK
[LEAD]
G-DRAGON, leader of K-POP group BIGBANG is back after 7 years. What kind of music did he unveil? We take a look.
[REPORT]
G-Dragon's new song "Power" was released on multiple music sites on Thursday.
The singer's new hip-hop song produced as a digital single features a powerful beat and rap.
G-Dragon's return to the music scene comes seven years and four months after his previous mini-album was released in June 2017.
A lot happened during that time.
He switched to a new agency and underwent investigation for illegal drug use and was cleared of related charges.
In his appearance on a variety show, the singer said he had realized during his hiatus the strong influence of the media on the public and wanted to satirize it with his new song.
On Friday morning, "Power" topped Melon, Genie Music and other real-time Korean music charts.
On YouTube, the music video for the song got over 6 million views in just ten hours after being unveiled.
입력 2024-11-01 16:27:41
수정2024-11-01 16:27:49
