N Korea unveils its final version of new ICBM, Hwaseong-19

[Anchor]



The missile launched by North Korea yesterday (10.31) has been identified as the new intercontinental ballistic missile, Hwaseong-19.



Visually, the warhead section appears to be more blunt than before.



There are analyses suggesting this may be to carry multiple warheads.



North Korea claims that this missile is the final version of the intercontinental ballistic missile.



Yoo Ho-yoon reports.



[Report]



Just a day after launching the intercontinental ballistic missile, North Korea unveiled the launch scene.



They announced the missile's name as the new Hwaseong-19.



[North Korea's Korean Central TV: "The test launch of the latest intercontinental ballistic missile, Hwaseong-19, was successfully carried out."]



North Korea claims that the Hwaseong-19 reached a maximum altitude of 7,687 km and flew for about 86 minutes over a distance of 1,001 km, landing in the targeted waters of the East Sea.



Both the peak altitude and flight time are the highest records among North Korea's ICBMs.



They assert that the Hwaseong-19 is the 'final version' of their ICBM.



In terms of appearance, the warhead section has become blunter compared to the previous Hwaseong-18, leading to analyses that it aims for 'multiple warhead capability'.



Additionally, both the mobile missile launcher and the missile itself have increased in length, suggesting that the range and warhead weight may have increased.



The Joint Chiefs of Staff stated that they can only assess the completion status after normal angle launches or other tests are conducted.



Kim Jong-un, who appeared at the launch site with his daughter Ju-ae, stated, "We have demonstrated that the hegemonic status secured in the development of nuclear delivery systems is absolutely irreversible," and added, "We will never change the course of strengthening our nuclear capabilities under any circumstances."



This is interpreted as a demonstration of presence ahead of the U.S. presidential election, showcasing a new model of ICBM capable of striking the U.S. mainland.



[Hong Min/Senior Research Fellow, Korea Institute for National Unification: "The primary message to the U.S. is that they have achieved a level of nuclear weapon sophistication that is difficult to reverse."]



However, it remains uncertain whether North Korea has secured key technologies for ICBMs, such as atmospheric re-entry, as they did not conduct a test launch at a normal angle this time.



KBS News, Yoo Ho-yoon.



