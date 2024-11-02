News 9

N Korea unveils its final version of new ICBM, Hwaseong-19

입력 2024.11.02 (00:10)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The missile launched by North Korea yesterday (10.31) has been identified as the new intercontinental ballistic missile, Hwaseong-19.

Visually, the warhead section appears to be more blunt than before.

There are analyses suggesting this may be to carry multiple warheads.

North Korea claims that this missile is the final version of the intercontinental ballistic missile.

Yoo Ho-yoon reports.

[Report]

Just a day after launching the intercontinental ballistic missile, North Korea unveiled the launch scene.

They announced the missile's name as the new Hwaseong-19.

[North Korea's Korean Central TV: "The test launch of the latest intercontinental ballistic missile, Hwaseong-19, was successfully carried out."]

North Korea claims that the Hwaseong-19 reached a maximum altitude of 7,687 km and flew for about 86 minutes over a distance of 1,001 km, landing in the targeted waters of the East Sea.

Both the peak altitude and flight time are the highest records among North Korea's ICBMs.

They assert that the Hwaseong-19 is the 'final version' of their ICBM.

In terms of appearance, the warhead section has become blunter compared to the previous Hwaseong-18, leading to analyses that it aims for 'multiple warhead capability'.

Additionally, both the mobile missile launcher and the missile itself have increased in length, suggesting that the range and warhead weight may have increased.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff stated that they can only assess the completion status after normal angle launches or other tests are conducted.

Kim Jong-un, who appeared at the launch site with his daughter Ju-ae, stated, "We have demonstrated that the hegemonic status secured in the development of nuclear delivery systems is absolutely irreversible," and added, "We will never change the course of strengthening our nuclear capabilities under any circumstances."

This is interpreted as a demonstration of presence ahead of the U.S. presidential election, showcasing a new model of ICBM capable of striking the U.S. mainland.

[Hong Min/Senior Research Fellow, Korea Institute for National Unification: "The primary message to the U.S. is that they have achieved a level of nuclear weapon sophistication that is difficult to reverse."]

However, it remains uncertain whether North Korea has secured key technologies for ICBMs, such as atmospheric re-entry, as they did not conduct a test launch at a normal angle this time.

KBS News, Yoo Ho-yoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • N Korea unveils its final version of new ICBM, Hwaseong-19
    • 입력 2024-11-02 00:10:53
    News 9
[Anchor]

The missile launched by North Korea yesterday (10.31) has been identified as the new intercontinental ballistic missile, Hwaseong-19.

Visually, the warhead section appears to be more blunt than before.

There are analyses suggesting this may be to carry multiple warheads.

North Korea claims that this missile is the final version of the intercontinental ballistic missile.

Yoo Ho-yoon reports.

[Report]

Just a day after launching the intercontinental ballistic missile, North Korea unveiled the launch scene.

They announced the missile's name as the new Hwaseong-19.

[North Korea's Korean Central TV: "The test launch of the latest intercontinental ballistic missile, Hwaseong-19, was successfully carried out."]

North Korea claims that the Hwaseong-19 reached a maximum altitude of 7,687 km and flew for about 86 minutes over a distance of 1,001 km, landing in the targeted waters of the East Sea.

Both the peak altitude and flight time are the highest records among North Korea's ICBMs.

They assert that the Hwaseong-19 is the 'final version' of their ICBM.

In terms of appearance, the warhead section has become blunter compared to the previous Hwaseong-18, leading to analyses that it aims for 'multiple warhead capability'.

Additionally, both the mobile missile launcher and the missile itself have increased in length, suggesting that the range and warhead weight may have increased.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff stated that they can only assess the completion status after normal angle launches or other tests are conducted.

Kim Jong-un, who appeared at the launch site with his daughter Ju-ae, stated, "We have demonstrated that the hegemonic status secured in the development of nuclear delivery systems is absolutely irreversible," and added, "We will never change the course of strengthening our nuclear capabilities under any circumstances."

This is interpreted as a demonstration of presence ahead of the U.S. presidential election, showcasing a new model of ICBM capable of striking the U.S. mainland.

[Hong Min/Senior Research Fellow, Korea Institute for National Unification: "The primary message to the U.S. is that they have achieved a level of nuclear weapon sophistication that is difficult to reverse."]

However, it remains uncertain whether North Korea has secured key technologies for ICBMs, such as atmospheric re-entry, as they did not conduct a test launch at a normal angle this time.

KBS News, Yoo Ho-yoon.
유호윤
유호윤 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

최선희 북한 외무상 “한반도 상황 언제든 폭발할 수 있어”

최선희 북한 외무상 “한반도 상황 언제든 폭발할 수 있어”
“북한군 곧 전투 투입 예상…<br>포병·무인기 훈련도 받아”

“북한군 곧 전투 투입 예상…포병·무인기 훈련도 받아”
[단독] 정부대표단, 우크라 <br>당국과 협의 진행…북한군 ‘모니터링’ 구체화되나

[단독] 정부대표단, 우크라 당국과 협의 진행…북한군 ‘모니터링’ 구체화되나
[영상] ‘통화 녹취’ 놓고 <br>야-대통령실 공방

[영상] ‘통화 녹취’ 놓고 야-대통령실 공방
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.