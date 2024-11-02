News 9

N. Korean foreign minister vows support for Russia

입력 2024.11.02 (00:10)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Hello everyone?

This is the 9 o'clock news on the first day of November.

Amid observations that the deployment of North Korean troops to the Ukraine war is imminent, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui met with her Russian counterpart.

Choe raised the threat level, stating that the situation on the Korean Peninsula could change explosively at any time and that they would prepare for a nuclear attack.

The first report is from our correspondent Lee Hwa-jin.

[Report]

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui began talks with her Russian counterpart after being welcomed with a bouquet of flowers.

She pledged to do her best for Russia's victory in the ongoing war in Ukraine.

[Choe Son-hui/DPRK Foreign Minister: "(I have) no doubt that (Russia) will achieve victory, and I assure you that we will always be with our Russian comrades until the day of victory."]

Choe threatened at this meeting that "the United States and South Korea are plotting a nuclear attack against the North," and that "the situation on the Korean Peninsula could change explosively at any time."

She also emphasized that "we must strengthen our nuclear weapons and be prepared to carry out retaliatory nuclear attacks."

In a situation where the deployment of North Korean troops is receiving international condemnation, it seems they are trying to find justification for the use of nuclear weapons on the Korean Peninsula.

The Russian side also responded.

[Sergey Lavrov/Russian Foreign Minister: "The strategic partnership treaty will play a stabilizing role in the Northeast Asia region and, more broadly, across our continent."]

Minister Lavrov, in his opening remarks at the meeting, stated that "a new relationship has been adopted since the signing of the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty between North Korea and Russia," suggesting a justification for the deployment of North Korean troops.

As this is the first high-level working meeting between North Korea and Russia since the deployment of the North's troops, European media are also treating it as breaking news and closely monitoring the potential impact on international affairs.

This is Lee Hwa-jin reporting for KBS News from Paris.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • N. Korean foreign minister vows support for Russia
    • 입력 2024-11-02 00:10:53
    News 9
[Anchor]

Hello everyone?

This is the 9 o'clock news on the first day of November.

Amid observations that the deployment of North Korean troops to the Ukraine war is imminent, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui met with her Russian counterpart.

Choe raised the threat level, stating that the situation on the Korean Peninsula could change explosively at any time and that they would prepare for a nuclear attack.

The first report is from our correspondent Lee Hwa-jin.

[Report]

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui began talks with her Russian counterpart after being welcomed with a bouquet of flowers.

She pledged to do her best for Russia's victory in the ongoing war in Ukraine.

[Choe Son-hui/DPRK Foreign Minister: "(I have) no doubt that (Russia) will achieve victory, and I assure you that we will always be with our Russian comrades until the day of victory."]

Choe threatened at this meeting that "the United States and South Korea are plotting a nuclear attack against the North," and that "the situation on the Korean Peninsula could change explosively at any time."

She also emphasized that "we must strengthen our nuclear weapons and be prepared to carry out retaliatory nuclear attacks."

In a situation where the deployment of North Korean troops is receiving international condemnation, it seems they are trying to find justification for the use of nuclear weapons on the Korean Peninsula.

The Russian side also responded.

[Sergey Lavrov/Russian Foreign Minister: "The strategic partnership treaty will play a stabilizing role in the Northeast Asia region and, more broadly, across our continent."]

Minister Lavrov, in his opening remarks at the meeting, stated that "a new relationship has been adopted since the signing of the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty between North Korea and Russia," suggesting a justification for the deployment of North Korean troops.

As this is the first high-level working meeting between North Korea and Russia since the deployment of the North's troops, European media are also treating it as breaking news and closely monitoring the potential impact on international affairs.

This is Lee Hwa-jin reporting for KBS News from Paris.
이화진
이화진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

최선희 북한 외무상 “한반도 상황 언제든 폭발할 수 있어”

최선희 북한 외무상 “한반도 상황 언제든 폭발할 수 있어”
“북한군 곧 전투 투입 예상…<br>포병·무인기 훈련도 받아”

“북한군 곧 전투 투입 예상…포병·무인기 훈련도 받아”
[단독] 정부대표단, 우크라 <br>당국과 협의 진행…북한군 ‘모니터링’ 구체화되나

[단독] 정부대표단, 우크라 당국과 협의 진행…북한군 ‘모니터링’ 구체화되나
[영상] ‘통화 녹취’ 놓고 <br>야-대통령실 공방

[영상] ‘통화 녹취’ 놓고 야-대통령실 공방
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.