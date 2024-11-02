Video emerges allegedly showing wounded N. Korean soldier who survived on Russian battlefield

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A video claiming to be an interview with a North Korean soldier deployed in the Kursk battle in Russia is spreading on social media.



The person in the video is wrapped in bandages around his head and face.



He claims that all the other members of his unit were killed and that Russia sent them into battle without weapons, despite initial promises to equip them.



Reporter Ahn Da-young has the details.



[Report]



A man with bandages around his head and face is lying in a hospital bed.



[Man claiming to be a North Korean soldier: "The Russian military lied to us, saying we would not be ambushed as long as we were in the protective facilities."]



He claims that Russia went him into battle without providing weapons, contrary to their initial promises.



A pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel released a 2-minute and 7-second video, stating that this man is a surviving North Korean soldier who was deployed in the Kursk battle.



[Man claiming to be a North Korean soldier: "(The rest of the unit) all perished. I was able to survive by hiding under the bodies of my comrades."]



He continues to assert that they are merely cannon fodder.



[Man claiming to be a North Korean soldier: "Our comrades were all sacrificed, used as mere fodder."]



Previously, a Lithuanian NGO that has been supporting Ukraine claimed on the 25th of last month that there was a clash between Ukrainian forces and North Korean troops in Kursk, and that all but one North Korean soldier was killed.



However, it has not been confirmed whether the person in the recently released video is indeed a North Korean soldier deployed to Russia.



As of local time on Oct. 30, Ukraine's official position was that North Korean troops had not yet participated in combat, so it cannot be ruled out that this video is fake news intended for psychological warfare.



Facing a direct security threat from the deployment of North Korean troops, the European Union has warned that if North Korea continues to receive support from Russia, corresponding measures will be taken.



Reporting from Paris, this is KBS News Ahn Da-young.



