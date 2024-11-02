News 9

S. Korea, U.S. hold talks among foreign, defense chiefs

[Anchor]

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that the North Korean troops sent to Russia are expected to be deployed in combat within the next few days.

The U.S. has indicated that the troops appear to be receiving drone training in Russia.

Reporter Kim Ji-sook has the details.

[Report]

South Korea-U.S. Foreign and Defense Ministers' meeting held in Washington.

The U.S. side reported that 8,000 North Korean troops have been deployed in the Kursk region and are expected to be sent into combat soon.

[Antony Blinken/U.S. Secretary of State: "We've not yet seen these troops deployed into combat against Ukranian forces, but we would expect that to happen in the coming days."]

He particularly emphasized that the North Korean troops are receiving drone training and will play a significant role on the front lines.

[Lloyd Austin/U.S. Secretary of Defense: "All of that strongly indicates that Russia intends to use these foreign forces in frontline operations in its war of choice against Ukraine."]

Concerns have also been raised that this deployment will enhance the North's drone technology.

The South Korean and U.S. military authorities have assessed that the regime has already provided a significant amount of weapons to Russia.

[Kim Yong-hyun/South Korea Minister of Defense: "You can think of the artillery shells as being in the millions. We estimate that around a thousand missiles have been provided."]

The two countries have decided to respond jointly while observing what kind of military technology or economic support Russia might offer in return to the North.

They also emphasized China's role.

[Cho Tae-yul/South Korea Minister of Foreign Affairs: "I would like to mention that we plan to urge China to play the necessary role."]

The South Korea-U.S. alliance reaffirmed its goal of the complete denuclearization of North Korea and agreed to hold regular 2+2 meetings in the future.

This is Kim Ji-sook reporting for KBS News from Washington.

