[Exclusive] S. Korean delegation meets Ukrainian officials amid N. Korean troop concerns

[Anchor]



Meanwhile, a government delegation led by the first deputy director of the National Intelligence Service has set foot in Ukraine.



They met with key Ukrainian officials.



There are speculations that they shared information regarding the deployment of North Korean troops.



Let's connect to Kyiv, Ukraine.



Reporter Kim Kyung-jin, where are you right now?



[Reporter]



I am currently in front of the accommodation where the government delegation is staying.



The government delegation has not responded to inquiries, so their movements are not confirmed.



Given that issues such as military support to Ukraine and monitoring of the North's troops are sensitive matters with both support and opposition domestically, it seems they are avoiding media contact.



The government delegation, led by Hong Jang-won, the first deputy director of the National Intelligence Service, arrived in Kyiv yesterday and met with key Ukrainian officials.



It is reported that they shared information related to the deployment of North Korean troops with senior military and intelligence officials.



The delegation is believed to have discussed how to handle North Korean prisoners of war if combat with the troops begins.



President Zelensky stated in an interview with KBS the day before yesterday that even if North Korean troops are captured, they will not be sent to South Korea.



They may have also discussed other options, such as participation in interrogations.



There is interest in whether the issue of sending a 'North Korean troop monitoring team' has been specified.



It is reported that the meeting was limited to gauging the atmosphere.



The issue of military support to Ukraine is also believed to have been discussed, but President Zelensky has stated that an official request for support will be made when a Ukrainian envoy visits South Korea.



[Anchor]



How is it in Kyiv? Was there an air raid today?



[Reporter]



Air raid alerts sounded twice, once at 8 PM yesterday and again around 2 AM today.



The first alert lasted about an hour, and the second alert lasted about two hours.



I woke up to the sound of the alerts, but fortunately, there were no damages overnight.



The Ukrainian General Staff reported today that Russia launched 2,023 attack drones at Ukraine in October alone.



This is said to be the highest monthly record since the start of the full-scale war.



The total number of drones sent over the past ten months since the beginning of this year is about 7,000, primarily Iranian Shahed suicide drones, according to Russian authorities.



Ukrainian citizens have shown great interest in the North Korean troop videos released on Telegram.



There has been much controversy regarding the authenticity of the videos here.



In this regard, a spokesperson from the Ukrainian presidential office stated, "We cannot find any information to verify the authenticity of this video."



This has been a report from Kyiv, Ukraine.



