[Video] Opposition and presidential office clash over leaked phone call recording

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Democratic Party of Korea revealed a recording of a past phone call between President Yoon and Mr. Myung Tae-kyun yesterday (10.31), claiming it as evidence to prove the allegations of President Yoon Suk Yeol's interference in nominations.



Let's listen to it again.



[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "The nomination committee brought it to me, and I said, 'Since Kim Yeong-seon worked hard during the primary, let her handle that.' But there’s a lot of talk about it in the party…"]



[Myung Tae-kyun: "I will never forget this kindness for the rest of my life. Thank you."]



In response, the presidential office stated that there was no directive regarding nominations and that Mr. Myung was simply expressing his thoughts about Kim Yeong-seon's nomination.



Today (11.1), a National Assembly audit was held targeting the presidential secretariat, where fierce debates erupted surrounding the controversial phone call recording and the presidential office's explanation.



Let's hear some key statements.



[Report]



[Lee So-young/National Assembly member of House Steering Committee/Democratic Party: "I asked, 'President Yoon had a conversation with Mr. Myung Tae-kyun the day before the inauguration. Wasn't that a false explanation?' The chief said, 'It meant that there was no contact after the primary during the general election,' so what is the truth?"]



[Chung Jin-suk/Chief of staff to the President: "They didn't keep in contact, nor did they exchange texts or make calls., The relationship was severed during the primary process, and the call he received was the day before the inauguration, after he was elected…."]



[Jeon Yong-gi/National Assembly member of House Steering Committee/Democratic Party: "(If Kim Keon-hee) intervened in appointments or national affairs, if countless pieces of evidence come out in the future, that could be a clear violation of the law…."]



[Chung Jin-suk/Chief of staff to the President: "Isn't it a family psychological state to want to soothe Mr. Myung Tae-kyun and talk nicely to carry the election to the end without the husband knowing?"]



[Chung Jin-suk/Chief of staff to the President: "'Don't call me in the future, and don't call my wife either,' and then he hung up. Then, the day before the inauguration, he received a congratulatory call."]



[Park Chan-dae/Chair of National Assembly House Steering Committee/Democratic Party: "The date of the recording is May 9, 2022. It was two months after the presidential election. Why did she need to soothe him? Was it dangerous if she didn't soothe him?"]



[Yoon Jong-kun/National Assembly member of House Steering Committee/Democratic Party: "He claims he doesn't remember discussing the nominations, even though he did. Is this something that makes sense, Chief?"]



[Chung Jin-suk/Chief of staff to the President: "I said, 'He never gave any directives related to nomination interference.' I confirm that this content is a recording that poses no political, legal, or common-sense issues."]



[Chung Jin-uk/National Assembly member of House Steering Committee/Democratic Party: "It seems like the problematic Oppa is here today, and he is constantly lying and making excuses to the public, just like Chief Chung Jin-suk."]



[Chung Jin-suk/Chief of staff to the President: "You are making very insulting remarks right now."]



[Chung Jin-uk/National Assembly member of House Steering Committee/Democratic Party : "What you are saying in your answers is insulting the intelligence of our citizens."]



[Chung Jin-suk/Chief of staff to the President: "That is a one-sided claim."]



[Chun Ha-ram/National Assembly member of House Steering Committee/Reform Party: "This is why his approval rating is at 19%, trying to deceive the public like this."]



[Chung Jin-suk/Chief of staff to the President: "Think about the approval rating of the Reform Party."]



[Go Min-jeong/ National Assembly member of House Steering Committee/Democratic Party : "Do you think the president considers this level of approval rating serious?"]



[Chung Jin-suk/Chief of staff to the President: "We will work harder to rebound. Please watch us closely."]



Reporting: Kim Min-cheol/Video Editing: Kang Jeong-hee



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!