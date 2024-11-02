News 9

Rival parties clash over phone recordings and First Lady summons

[Anchor]

The debate over phone recordings between the ruling and opposition parties has intensified.

The ruling party raised the possibility that the phone recording released by the Democratic Party may have been edited or manipulated, leading to continued clashes between the parties, while the opposition party issued a second summons for First Lady Kim Keon-hee amid the ruling party's opposition.

Lee Seung-jae reports.

[Report]

From the start of the National Assembly audit, the ruling party initiated a counterattack by raising the possibility of manipulating the recording.

[Kang Myung-gu/Member of the National Assembly/People Power Party: "Did you splice it together? Or did you use the original as is? You called audit witnesses unilaterally and embarrassed them to protect Lee Jae-myung's father, and now that doesn't work, it seems like you're just recklessly exposing things since yesterday...."]

The Democratic Party strongly opposed the ruling party's claims, and the debate continued.

[Jeon Yong-ki/Member of the National Assembly/Democratic Party: "Even if you keep saying it's manipulated to undermine its credibility, it doesn't change the fact that the President directly spoke with Myung Tae-kyun. How can we manipulate that and tell you everything?"]

The opposition party launched an offensive, stating that President Yoon Suk Yeol should resign, while the ruling party countered that it was a political maneuver by the Democratic Party.

[Yoon Jong-kun/Member of the National Assembly/Democratic Party: "Don't you have any thoughts about suggesting to the President to voluntarily resign for the sake of saving the country?"]

[Ju Jin-woo/Member of the National Assembly/People Power Party: "(Before Lee Jae-myung is unable to run for the presidency), they're suggesting shortening the president's term and hold an early election as a trick...."]

The debate intensified over the issuance of the summons for the First Lady.

["What did you do wrong that you need to be warned? (Please sit and talk.)"]

Despite the ruling party's opposition, the summons was issued, and it was not delivered again like the legal affairs committee's audit.

[Mo Gyeong-jong/Member of the National Assembly/Democratic Party: "Some say this is a show, but a show should at least be enjoyable. (Kim Keon-hee and others) should come to the audit and confidently tell their stories."]

During the National Assembly audit, Kang Hye-kyung, who disclosed several recordings related to Myung Tae-kyun, appeared with her lawyer, but a legal controversy arose over the role of the lawyer during the questioning process.

This is KBS News Lee Seung-jae.

