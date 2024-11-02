Vietnamese man captured after 18-hr escape from police

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A Vietnamese man who escaped from a police station while handcuffed was caught after eighteen hours on the run.



He was hiding in a nearby hillside and was apprehended after a resident reported him.



His escape was captured on CCTV.



Kim Ae-rin reports.



[Report]



A man is running with his hands handcuffed behind his back.



A police officer is chasing him, but he runs away at high speed.



The man of foreign nationality was arrested on charges of illegal gambling and escaped from the police station.



Eighteen hours later, in a residential area near the police station.



Police officers with flashlights rush towards the nearby hillside.



A short while later, a police transport vehicle moves.



The man was found about 150 meters away from the police station in the hillside.



Hiding in a pile of bushes to avoid police searches, the man was eventually caught after eighteen hours on the run.



He had lost his shoes and was barefoot while hiding in the mountains for over 15 hours.



However, he was ultimately caught by the police due to a witness report of a suspicious person.



[Nearby resident: "At night, the dog was barking, so I came out to see what was going on. When I came out, I saw police officers and many people moving around in the back."]



The arrested man is in his 30s from Vietnam, and his stay in the country had expired.



It is reported that he fled because he needed to earn more money but he feared being forcibly deported.



The police plan to transfer him to the immigration office as soon as the investigation into the illegal gambling charges is completed.



They will also conduct an internal investigation to determine if there were any errors in managing the suspect.



KBS News, Kim Ae-rin.



