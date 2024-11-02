Democratic Party set to hold a large-scale rally in Seoul tomorrow

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Democratic Party of Korea will hold a large-scale rally in downtown Seoul tomorrow (11.2) to push for the special investigation law concerning First Lady Kim Keon-hee.



Following the release of the recorded conversation between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Myung Tae-kyun, discussions about presidential impeachment and shortening the president's term have been ongoing in the opposition.



Reporter Min Jeong-hee has the details.



[Report]



The Democratic Party will hold a large-scale outdoor rally around Seoul Station tomorrow.



They plan to condemn the allegations of Mrs. Kim Keon-hee's involvement in state affairs and urge the processing of the special investigation law.



Party leader Lee Jae-myung encouraged the public to participate in the rally on his social media, stating, "The power to rebuild the collapsed hope lies with the 'acting sovereign'."



[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "The people are like water; they can establish a regime but can also overturn it at any time...."]



The Democratic Party has defined the recorded conversation between President Yoon and Myung Tae-kyun as decisive evidence of interference in nominations and is increasing pressure on the government and the ruling party.



Some leaders have publicly called for the president's resignation.



[Song Soon-ho/Democratic Party Supreme Council Member: "The only way to prevent the unfortunate event of impeachment in constitutional history is for President Yoon to accept the special investigation into the First Lady and step down from the presidency. Resignation is the answer."]



An emergency meeting has been convened with party lawmakers and regional committee chairs, and Lee Jae-myung has strengthened party unity by discussing political response strategies with four-term lawmakers within the party.



A preparatory meeting for constitutional amendments to shorten President Yoon's term has also been formed with other opposition parties.



The proposal is to amend the constitutional provisions to shorten President Yoon's term by two years, with over 20 lawmakers from the Democratic Party and The Rebuilding Korea Party joining the effort.



[Kim Yong-man/Democratic Party Lawmaker: "It is appropriate for him to resign voluntarily, but since President Yoon Suk Yeol has no intention to do so, the people must send a dismissal notice directly."]



Meanwhile, former Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Nam-kuk has demanded that former President Moon Jae-in stop his leisurely activities and stand at the forefront of the candlelight protests to become a shield for the people.



KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.



