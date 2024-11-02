News 9

Democratic Party set to hold a large-scale rally in Seoul tomorrow

입력 2024.11.02 (00:10)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The Democratic Party of Korea will hold a large-scale rally in downtown Seoul tomorrow (11.2) to push for the special investigation law concerning First Lady Kim Keon-hee.

Following the release of the recorded conversation between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Myung Tae-kyun, discussions about presidential impeachment and shortening the president's term have been ongoing in the opposition.

Reporter Min Jeong-hee has the details.

[Report]

The Democratic Party will hold a large-scale outdoor rally around Seoul Station tomorrow.

They plan to condemn the allegations of Mrs. Kim Keon-hee's involvement in state affairs and urge the processing of the special investigation law.

Party leader Lee Jae-myung encouraged the public to participate in the rally on his social media, stating, "The power to rebuild the collapsed hope lies with the 'acting sovereign'."

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "The people are like water; they can establish a regime but can also overturn it at any time...."]

The Democratic Party has defined the recorded conversation between President Yoon and Myung Tae-kyun as decisive evidence of interference in nominations and is increasing pressure on the government and the ruling party.

Some leaders have publicly called for the president's resignation.

[Song Soon-ho/Democratic Party Supreme Council Member: "The only way to prevent the unfortunate event of impeachment in constitutional history is for President Yoon to accept the special investigation into the First Lady and step down from the presidency. Resignation is the answer."]

An emergency meeting has been convened with party lawmakers and regional committee chairs, and Lee Jae-myung has strengthened party unity by discussing political response strategies with four-term lawmakers within the party.

A preparatory meeting for constitutional amendments to shorten President Yoon's term has also been formed with other opposition parties.

The proposal is to amend the constitutional provisions to shorten President Yoon's term by two years, with over 20 lawmakers from the Democratic Party and The Rebuilding Korea Party joining the effort.

[Kim Yong-man/Democratic Party Lawmaker: "It is appropriate for him to resign voluntarily, but since President Yoon Suk Yeol has no intention to do so, the people must send a dismissal notice directly."]

Meanwhile, former Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Nam-kuk has demanded that former President Moon Jae-in stop his leisurely activities and stand at the forefront of the candlelight protests to become a shield for the people.

KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Democratic Party set to hold a large-scale rally in Seoul tomorrow
    • 입력 2024-11-02 00:10:56
    News 9
[Anchor]

The Democratic Party of Korea will hold a large-scale rally in downtown Seoul tomorrow (11.2) to push for the special investigation law concerning First Lady Kim Keon-hee.

Following the release of the recorded conversation between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Myung Tae-kyun, discussions about presidential impeachment and shortening the president's term have been ongoing in the opposition.

Reporter Min Jeong-hee has the details.

[Report]

The Democratic Party will hold a large-scale outdoor rally around Seoul Station tomorrow.

They plan to condemn the allegations of Mrs. Kim Keon-hee's involvement in state affairs and urge the processing of the special investigation law.

Party leader Lee Jae-myung encouraged the public to participate in the rally on his social media, stating, "The power to rebuild the collapsed hope lies with the 'acting sovereign'."

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "The people are like water; they can establish a regime but can also overturn it at any time...."]

The Democratic Party has defined the recorded conversation between President Yoon and Myung Tae-kyun as decisive evidence of interference in nominations and is increasing pressure on the government and the ruling party.

Some leaders have publicly called for the president's resignation.

[Song Soon-ho/Democratic Party Supreme Council Member: "The only way to prevent the unfortunate event of impeachment in constitutional history is for President Yoon to accept the special investigation into the First Lady and step down from the presidency. Resignation is the answer."]

An emergency meeting has been convened with party lawmakers and regional committee chairs, and Lee Jae-myung has strengthened party unity by discussing political response strategies with four-term lawmakers within the party.

A preparatory meeting for constitutional amendments to shorten President Yoon's term has also been formed with other opposition parties.

The proposal is to amend the constitutional provisions to shorten President Yoon's term by two years, with over 20 lawmakers from the Democratic Party and The Rebuilding Korea Party joining the effort.

[Kim Yong-man/Democratic Party Lawmaker: "It is appropriate for him to resign voluntarily, but since President Yoon Suk Yeol has no intention to do so, the people must send a dismissal notice directly."]

Meanwhile, former Democratic Party lawmaker Kim Nam-kuk has demanded that former President Moon Jae-in stop his leisurely activities and stand at the forefront of the candlelight protests to become a shield for the people.

KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.
민정희
민정희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

최선희 북한 외무상 “한반도 상황 언제든 폭발할 수 있어”

최선희 북한 외무상 “한반도 상황 언제든 폭발할 수 있어”
“북한군 곧 전투 투입 예상…<br>포병·무인기 훈련도 받아”

“북한군 곧 전투 투입 예상…포병·무인기 훈련도 받아”
[단독] 정부대표단, 우크라 <br>당국과 협의 진행…북한군 ‘모니터링’ 구체화되나

[단독] 정부대표단, 우크라 당국과 협의 진행…북한군 ‘모니터링’ 구체화되나
[영상] ‘통화 녹취’ 놓고 <br>야-대통령실 공방

[영상] ‘통화 녹취’ 놓고 야-대통령실 공방
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.