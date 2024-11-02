Heavy rain continues in Jeju as Typhoon Kong-rey's effects persist

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Due to the indirect effects of Typhoon Kong-rey, heavy rain continues in Jeju and the southern regions.



The rain is expected to mostly stop by tomorrow (11.2), but after the weekend, temperatures will drop significantly, bringing cold weather.



Kim Se-hyun reports on the weather.



[Report]



Swirling rain clouds over the sea near Shanghai, Typhoon No. 21 'Kong-rey.'



Although its strength has weakened and the form of the typhoon has disappeared, the scattered water vapor is colliding with the cold air descending over our country, continuing to create strong rain clouds.



These rain clouds are bringing about 100mm of heavy rain to Jeju Island and the southern regions today (11.1).



In particular, over 200mm of rain has fallen in just one day at the Jeju Observatory near Jeju Airport, marking the highest November precipitation since weather observations began in 1923.



[Kim Byeong-kwon/Korea Meteorological Administration Weather Forecast Analyst: "Very strong rain accompanied by thunder and lightning is expected in Jeju Island overnight, so please be cautious of your safety."]



By tomorrow, up to 250mm of rain is expected in Jeju, and over 80mm in places like Busan and the southern coast of Jeollanam-do.



The rain will mostly stop by tomorrow afternoon, and mild weather will continue over the weekend compared to the average.



Tomorrow's daytime temperatures will be around 23 degrees in Seoul, with the nationwide range being 18 to 24 degrees, about 5 degrees higher than the average.



However, on Monday next week, cold north winds will blow, causing a significant drop in temperatures.



Tuesday morning temperatures are expected to drop to 5 degrees in Seoul and 1 degree in Paju, with many inland areas in the central region expected to fall below freezing.



The weather agency has stated that the wind will make the perceived temperature even lower, urging especially the elderly and vulnerable to take care of their health due to the rapid temperature changes.



This is KBS News Kim Se-hyun.



