Driver in her 70s goes the wrong way, injuring four people
A car driven by a driver in her 70s crashed onto the sidewalk in Songpa-gu, Seoul.
Four people, including a pedestrian and a motorcycle rider, were injured in this accident.
Reporter Won Dong-hee covered the scene of the accident.
[Report]
Vehicles begin to move as the signal changes.
Suddenly, a car appears from the opposite direction and crashes onto the sidewalk.
The area is covered in thick dust, and the loud noise of the accident causes nearby merchants to rush out.
[Kim Seon-beom/Local Merchant: "If I were to describe it in sound, it was like 'waang'... The radiator might have burst, as there was some smoke coming out."]
The incident occurred around 9 AM today (11.1) when a car driven by a woman in her 70s crashed onto the sidewalk on a street in Songpa-gu, Seoul.
The vehicle that caused the accident was driving in the wrong direction before mounting the sidewalk, hitting pedestrians and crashing into the exterior wall of a building.
During this process, a motorcycle rider and two pedestrians walking on the sidewalk were struck by the vehicle.
The driver of the car was also injured, and a total of four people sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital.
The impact of the accident severely damaged the wall and the interior and exterior of a nearby restaurant, but fortunately, it was before the restaurant opened, so there were no major casualties.
[In Seong-hyun/Local Merchant: "It's really fortunate that it was before work hours. There is usually someone at the valet parking booth there."]
At the time of the accident, the driver was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and it is reported that she did not claim sudden acceleration.
The police are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident.
This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee.
입력 2024-11-02 00:10:56
