KBS launches new shows for talent discovery and fan interaction

[Anchor]



KBS is introducing two new types of entertainment shows.



One is an audition that travels across the country to find hidden talents, and the other is a busking stage created by K-pop stars with their overseas fans.



Both are unique with their direct engagement approaches.



Let's take a sneak peek.



Kim Sang-hyeop reports.



[Report]



["This person has found their element."]



["If someone like that doesn't become a celebrity, who will?"]



Singing skills are a given!



Dance, acting, and entertainment acumen as well.



We are searching for all-around stars.



[Park Jin-young/Judge: "What the public ultimately wants is emotion and fun, not just skills. People who can show interesting performances will end up winning."]



We are running around the country to discover hidden gems.



[Kim Ha-neul/Judge: "There were people who spoke in dialects, and some from Jeonju even came in traditional hanbok, so there are many versatile and talented friends, and I really enjoyed watching them."]



["I see the look in your eye, and I'm biting my tongue, You'll be the love of my life when I was young."]



'I Am a Singer' is a variety show that adds a travelogue to K-pop artists busking for their overseas fans.



It creates an open stage for close interaction with fans where they can sing together.



It goes beyond just listening to music and creates a warm space for communication.



[Hwasa/Singer: "Honestly, I used to think of music programs as just a way to share good music. Wow, that's nice, that kind of approach, right? But while filming 'I Am a Singer,' I felt a warm embrace..."]



[Sohyang/Singer: "Especially for the MZ generation, K-culture is really a dominant culture, so it feels strange not to engage with it..."]



The return of actress Suzy to the microphone is also a hot topic.



Additionally, you can look forward to collaborations with Spain's national singer, Álvaro Soler.



This is KBS News, Kim Sang-hyeop.



