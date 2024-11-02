News 9

KBS launches new shows for talent discovery and fan interaction

입력 2024.11.02 (00:10)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

KBS is introducing two new types of entertainment shows.

One is an audition that travels across the country to find hidden talents, and the other is a busking stage created by K-pop stars with their overseas fans.

Both are unique with their direct engagement approaches.

Let's take a sneak peek.

Kim Sang-hyeop reports.

[Report]

["This person has found their element."]

["If someone like that doesn't become a celebrity, who will?"]

Singing skills are a given!

Dance, acting, and entertainment acumen as well.

We are searching for all-around stars.

[Park Jin-young/Judge: "What the public ultimately wants is emotion and fun, not just skills. People who can show interesting performances will end up winning."]

We are running around the country to discover hidden gems.

[Kim Ha-neul/Judge: "There were people who spoke in dialects, and some from Jeonju even came in traditional hanbok, so there are many versatile and talented friends, and I really enjoyed watching them."]

["I see the look in your eye, and I'm biting my tongue, You'll be the love of my life when I was young."]

'I Am a Singer' is a variety show that adds a travelogue to K-pop artists busking for their overseas fans.

It creates an open stage for close interaction with fans where they can sing together.

It goes beyond just listening to music and creates a warm space for communication.

[Hwasa/Singer: "Honestly, I used to think of music programs as just a way to share good music. Wow, that's nice, that kind of approach, right? But while filming 'I Am a Singer,' I felt a warm embrace..."]

[Sohyang/Singer: "Especially for the MZ generation, K-culture is really a dominant culture, so it feels strange not to engage with it..."]

The return of actress Suzy to the microphone is also a hot topic.

Additionally, you can look forward to collaborations with Spain's national singer, Álvaro Soler.

This is KBS News, Kim Sang-hyeop.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • KBS launches new shows for talent discovery and fan interaction
    • 입력 2024-11-02 00:10:57
    News 9
[Anchor]

KBS is introducing two new types of entertainment shows.

One is an audition that travels across the country to find hidden talents, and the other is a busking stage created by K-pop stars with their overseas fans.

Both are unique with their direct engagement approaches.

Let's take a sneak peek.

Kim Sang-hyeop reports.

[Report]

["This person has found their element."]

["If someone like that doesn't become a celebrity, who will?"]

Singing skills are a given!

Dance, acting, and entertainment acumen as well.

We are searching for all-around stars.

[Park Jin-young/Judge: "What the public ultimately wants is emotion and fun, not just skills. People who can show interesting performances will end up winning."]

We are running around the country to discover hidden gems.

[Kim Ha-neul/Judge: "There were people who spoke in dialects, and some from Jeonju even came in traditional hanbok, so there are many versatile and talented friends, and I really enjoyed watching them."]

["I see the look in your eye, and I'm biting my tongue, You'll be the love of my life when I was young."]

'I Am a Singer' is a variety show that adds a travelogue to K-pop artists busking for their overseas fans.

It creates an open stage for close interaction with fans where they can sing together.

It goes beyond just listening to music and creates a warm space for communication.

[Hwasa/Singer: "Honestly, I used to think of music programs as just a way to share good music. Wow, that's nice, that kind of approach, right? But while filming 'I Am a Singer,' I felt a warm embrace..."]

[Sohyang/Singer: "Especially for the MZ generation, K-culture is really a dominant culture, so it feels strange not to engage with it..."]

The return of actress Suzy to the microphone is also a hot topic.

Additionally, you can look forward to collaborations with Spain's national singer, Álvaro Soler.

This is KBS News, Kim Sang-hyeop.
김상협
김상협 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

최선희 북한 외무상 “한반도 상황 언제든 폭발할 수 있어”

최선희 북한 외무상 “한반도 상황 언제든 폭발할 수 있어”
“북한군 곧 전투 투입 예상…<br>포병·무인기 훈련도 받아”

“북한군 곧 전투 투입 예상…포병·무인기 훈련도 받아”
[단독] 정부대표단, 우크라 <br>당국과 협의 진행…북한군 ‘모니터링’ 구체화되나

[단독] 정부대표단, 우크라 당국과 협의 진행…북한군 ‘모니터링’ 구체화되나
[영상] ‘통화 녹취’ 놓고 <br>야-대통령실 공방

[영상] ‘통화 녹취’ 놓고 야-대통령실 공방
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.