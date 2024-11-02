News 9

Korean ramyeon exports surpass 1 billion USD, becoming global sensation

입력 2024.11.02 (00:10)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Do you like ramyeon?

Our ramyeon has achieved a milestone this year by surpassing 1 billion dollars in overseas exports.

It has become a representative menu of K-food that is responsible for a meal for people around the world.

Lee Soo-yeon reports.

[Report]

A girl burst into tears after receiving a gift of Carbonara Buldak Ramen.

As this video went viral, Samyang Foods sent a year's worth of ramen to the girl, making her cry again.

Buldak Ramen has gained immense popularity on social media.

It has been exported to over 100 countries, with more than 4 billion units sold overseas so far.

Exports accounted for 77% of Samyang Foods' sales in the first half of this year.

[Kim Dong-chan/Samyang Foods CEO: "We are expanding exports with a strategy tailored to the unique tastes of each region combined with Korean flavors."]

Nongshim is pursuing a localization strategy by establishing factories overseas to produce ramyeon while also exporting.

Transformations that combine noodle products from around the world are also flourishing.

[Jin Byeong-wook/Nongshim Overseas Sales Director: "There are many things where barriers to imports are not visible. I believe that both exports from Korea and production at local production bases should proceed simultaneously."]

This year, total ramyeon exports from our country reached 1.02 billion dollars.

In just ten months, it has already surpassed last year's export amount, achieving the highest record ever.

It is expected to exceed 1.2 billion dollars by the end of the year.

Exports of related products such as kimchi and sauces that are eaten with ramyeon are also increasing.

[Song Mi-ryung/Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs: "When related exports occur, our ramyeon plays an important role as a breakthrough to showcase all K-food to people around the world."]

Beyond being a convenient meal, ramyeon has established itself in the daily lives of people worldwide.

The ramyeon industry has announced that it will hold major product discount events to share its achievements with domestic consumers.

This is KBS News, Lee Soo-yeon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Korean ramyeon exports surpass 1 billion USD, becoming global sensation
    • 입력 2024-11-02 00:10:58
    News 9
[Anchor]

Do you like ramyeon?

Our ramyeon has achieved a milestone this year by surpassing 1 billion dollars in overseas exports.

It has become a representative menu of K-food that is responsible for a meal for people around the world.

Lee Soo-yeon reports.

[Report]

A girl burst into tears after receiving a gift of Carbonara Buldak Ramen.

As this video went viral, Samyang Foods sent a year's worth of ramen to the girl, making her cry again.

Buldak Ramen has gained immense popularity on social media.

It has been exported to over 100 countries, with more than 4 billion units sold overseas so far.

Exports accounted for 77% of Samyang Foods' sales in the first half of this year.

[Kim Dong-chan/Samyang Foods CEO: "We are expanding exports with a strategy tailored to the unique tastes of each region combined with Korean flavors."]

Nongshim is pursuing a localization strategy by establishing factories overseas to produce ramyeon while also exporting.

Transformations that combine noodle products from around the world are also flourishing.

[Jin Byeong-wook/Nongshim Overseas Sales Director: "There are many things where barriers to imports are not visible. I believe that both exports from Korea and production at local production bases should proceed simultaneously."]

This year, total ramyeon exports from our country reached 1.02 billion dollars.

In just ten months, it has already surpassed last year's export amount, achieving the highest record ever.

It is expected to exceed 1.2 billion dollars by the end of the year.

Exports of related products such as kimchi and sauces that are eaten with ramyeon are also increasing.

[Song Mi-ryung/Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs: "When related exports occur, our ramyeon plays an important role as a breakthrough to showcase all K-food to people around the world."]

Beyond being a convenient meal, ramyeon has established itself in the daily lives of people worldwide.

The ramyeon industry has announced that it will hold major product discount events to share its achievements with domestic consumers.

This is KBS News, Lee Soo-yeon.
이수연
이수연 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

최선희 북한 외무상 “한반도 상황 언제든 폭발할 수 있어”

최선희 북한 외무상 “한반도 상황 언제든 폭발할 수 있어”
“북한군 곧 전투 투입 예상…<br>포병·무인기 훈련도 받아”

“북한군 곧 전투 투입 예상…포병·무인기 훈련도 받아”
[단독] 정부대표단, 우크라 <br>당국과 협의 진행…북한군 ‘모니터링’ 구체화되나

[단독] 정부대표단, 우크라 당국과 협의 진행…북한군 ‘모니터링’ 구체화되나
[영상] ‘통화 녹취’ 놓고 <br>야-대통령실 공방

[영상] ‘통화 녹취’ 놓고 야-대통령실 공방
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.