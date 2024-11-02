Korean ramyeon exports surpass 1 billion USD, becoming global sensation

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Do you like ramyeon?



Our ramyeon has achieved a milestone this year by surpassing 1 billion dollars in overseas exports.



It has become a representative menu of K-food that is responsible for a meal for people around the world.



Lee Soo-yeon reports.



[Report]



A girl burst into tears after receiving a gift of Carbonara Buldak Ramen.



As this video went viral, Samyang Foods sent a year's worth of ramen to the girl, making her cry again.



Buldak Ramen has gained immense popularity on social media.



It has been exported to over 100 countries, with more than 4 billion units sold overseas so far.



Exports accounted for 77% of Samyang Foods' sales in the first half of this year.



[Kim Dong-chan/Samyang Foods CEO: "We are expanding exports with a strategy tailored to the unique tastes of each region combined with Korean flavors."]



Nongshim is pursuing a localization strategy by establishing factories overseas to produce ramyeon while also exporting.



Transformations that combine noodle products from around the world are also flourishing.



[Jin Byeong-wook/Nongshim Overseas Sales Director: "There are many things where barriers to imports are not visible. I believe that both exports from Korea and production at local production bases should proceed simultaneously."]



This year, total ramyeon exports from our country reached 1.02 billion dollars.



In just ten months, it has already surpassed last year's export amount, achieving the highest record ever.



It is expected to exceed 1.2 billion dollars by the end of the year.



Exports of related products such as kimchi and sauces that are eaten with ramyeon are also increasing.



[Song Mi-ryung/Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs: "When related exports occur, our ramyeon plays an important role as a breakthrough to showcase all K-food to people around the world."]



Beyond being a convenient meal, ramyeon has established itself in the daily lives of people worldwide.



The ramyeon industry has announced that it will hold major product discount events to share its achievements with domestic consumers.



This is KBS News, Lee Soo-yeon.



