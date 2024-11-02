News 9

Typhoon Kong-rey approaches southern China, claimed 3 lives in Taiwan

[Anchor]

Meanwhile, Typhoon Kong-rey is approaching southern China, causing strong winds and heavy rain.

The Chinese authorities are on high alert due to the unusually large typhoon occurring in November.

Previously, there were casualties reported in Taiwan, which was swept by Kong-rey.

This is Kim Hyo-shin reporting from Beijing.

[Report]

The strong winds brought by No. 21 Typhoon Kong-rey caused solar panels mounted on buildings to fall and hit utility poles.

Steel plates stored in a yard were also blown around.

Damaged power lines caused explosions in the transformers on the utility poles.

A door connected to a balcony was flung open by the strong winds, startling a family that was having a meal.

[Shanghai Citizen: "It's hard to even open the door. Just listen to the sound of the typhoon."]

As Typhoon Kong-rey moved closely along the southern coast of China, it absorbed moisture and brought heavy rain wherever it passed.

[Chinese Rescuers: "Is anyone inside? (Yes.)"]

It is forecasted that up to 350mm of rain could fall within a day until tonight.

The casualties in Taiwan, which was previously hit by Kong-rey, are also increasing.

In just 5 hours, 3 people died and over 500 were injured.

["Oh my~~~~!!!"]

When Kong-rey made landfall in Taiwan, wind speeds reached 200 km/h.

The Taiwanese weather authority stated that this is the strongest typhoon to occur at this time of year since 1996.

This typhoon has caused over 9,000 incidents of damage, including landslides.

The China Meteorological Administration announced that Kong-rey has weakened to a tropical storm.

However, they remain vigilant as it could still bring heavy rain overnight.

This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Beijing.

