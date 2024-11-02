Giant electronic billboard unveiled in Myeongdong as Korea's new landmark

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A giant electronic billboard promoting Korea has appeared in the heart of Myeongdong, Seoul.



It will brightly illuminate the nights of Myeongdong.



A blueprint has been presented to make it a landmark similar to New York's Times Square.



Reporter Kim Min-hyuk shows us more.



[Report]



Between the high-rise buildings, a colorful giant LED billboard stands.



The Christmas atmosphere, just a month away, captures the attention of the people.



["Wow!!"]



The character 'Haechi,' which represents Seoul, greets the citizens.



This is the newly created 'Myeongdong Square.'



[Kwon Yul-yi/Seoul Jung-gu: "I pass by here often, and now that it has changed to a billboard, it seems to catch the eye more. It would be great to display Christmas videos or public service announcements."]



This department store, already famous for its media facade every year at the end of the year, has become the main character.



The reason such a large electronic billboard is possible is that this area was designated as a 'Free Outdoor Advertising Zone' last year.



With no regulations on shape and size, outdoor advertisements can be installed freely.



By 2033, such giant billboards are planned to be installed in 16 locations in the Myeongdong tourist special zone.



The plan is to develop it into a landmark like New York's Times Square or London's Piccadilly Circus.



[Kim Gil-sung/Seoul Jung-gu Mayor: "We are continuously holding events to make this place a representative landmark of Korea while leading changes in the space itself."]



The Seoul Jung-gu Office plans to install large electronic billboards in six locations by next year and also create media poles in 80 streets, similar to the area around Gangnam Station.



This is KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.



