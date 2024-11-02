Ulsan secures 3rd consecutive K League title with victory over Gangwon

동영상 고정 취소

In K League 1, Ulsan has defeated Gangwon and secured the championship for the third consecutive year.



Ulsan, which has now won its fifth title, has announced the birth of a new dynasty.



Reporter Son Gi-seong, please provide us with the details.



[Report]



Understanding the importance of this match, fans from both teams flocked to Ulsan Munsu Stadium despite the heavy autumn rain.



[Hwang Jin-ki/Ulsan HD fan: "We believe in our players and think we will definitely win. Let's go Ulsan HD!"]



[Lee Seong-hoon/Gangwon FC fan: "They say our challenge to Ulsan's throne is a hot rebellion. I hope we win 2 to 1. Go Gangwon!"]



Because Ulsan will secure the K League championship regardless of the remaining two matches if they win against Gangwon, they aggressively attacked from the beginning.



Ulsan, which continuously attacked, reaped the rewards in the 35th minute of the first half.



In a throw-in situation, Rubiksson, assisted by Ko Seung-beom, scored the opening goal.



During this process, the ball hit Rubiksson's chest and then Gangwon's Kim Kang-guk's arm, but after more than five minutes of video review, the referee recognized Rubiksson's goal.



Early in the second half, Ulsan successfully defended against Gangwon's counterattack and scored their second goal with perfect passing play.



Lee Chung-yong, receiving a long pass from Lee Myung-jae, delivered a sharp cross, and striker Joo Min-kyu shook the net.



Joo Min-kyu's goal heated up the Ulsan home stadium, but six minutes later, Gangwon's Lee Sang-heon scored a follow-up goal.



Lee Sang-heon noticed that goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo had come forward and lightly curled the ball towards the far side of the goal.



As Gangwon's fierce pursuit continued, Ulsan increased their defense to five players and locked down, ultimately achieving a 2 to 1 victory and completing the impressive feat of three consecutive K League championships.



This is KBS News, Son Gi-seong.



