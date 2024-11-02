News 9

Ulsan secures 3rd consecutive K League title with victory over Gangwon

입력 2024.11.02 (00:11)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In K League 1, Ulsan has defeated Gangwon and secured the championship for the third consecutive year.

Ulsan, which has now won its fifth title, has announced the birth of a new dynasty.

Reporter Son Gi-seong, please provide us with the details.

[Report]

Understanding the importance of this match, fans from both teams flocked to Ulsan Munsu Stadium despite the heavy autumn rain.

[Hwang Jin-ki/Ulsan HD fan: "We believe in our players and think we will definitely win. Let's go Ulsan HD!"]

[Lee Seong-hoon/Gangwon FC fan: "They say our challenge to Ulsan's throne is a hot rebellion. I hope we win 2 to 1. Go Gangwon!"]

Because Ulsan will secure the K League championship regardless of the remaining two matches if they win against Gangwon, they aggressively attacked from the beginning.

Ulsan, which continuously attacked, reaped the rewards in the 35th minute of the first half.

In a throw-in situation, Rubiksson, assisted by Ko Seung-beom, scored the opening goal.

During this process, the ball hit Rubiksson's chest and then Gangwon's Kim Kang-guk's arm, but after more than five minutes of video review, the referee recognized Rubiksson's goal.

Early in the second half, Ulsan successfully defended against Gangwon's counterattack and scored their second goal with perfect passing play.

Lee Chung-yong, receiving a long pass from Lee Myung-jae, delivered a sharp cross, and striker Joo Min-kyu shook the net.

Joo Min-kyu's goal heated up the Ulsan home stadium, but six minutes later, Gangwon's Lee Sang-heon scored a follow-up goal.

Lee Sang-heon noticed that goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo had come forward and lightly curled the ball towards the far side of the goal.

As Gangwon's fierce pursuit continued, Ulsan increased their defense to five players and locked down, ultimately achieving a 2 to 1 victory and completing the impressive feat of three consecutive K League championships.

This is KBS News, Son Gi-seong.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Ulsan secures 3rd consecutive K League title with victory over Gangwon
    • 입력 2024-11-02 00:10:59
    News 9
[Anchor]

In K League 1, Ulsan has defeated Gangwon and secured the championship for the third consecutive year.

Ulsan, which has now won its fifth title, has announced the birth of a new dynasty.

Reporter Son Gi-seong, please provide us with the details.

[Report]

Understanding the importance of this match, fans from both teams flocked to Ulsan Munsu Stadium despite the heavy autumn rain.

[Hwang Jin-ki/Ulsan HD fan: "We believe in our players and think we will definitely win. Let's go Ulsan HD!"]

[Lee Seong-hoon/Gangwon FC fan: "They say our challenge to Ulsan's throne is a hot rebellion. I hope we win 2 to 1. Go Gangwon!"]

Because Ulsan will secure the K League championship regardless of the remaining two matches if they win against Gangwon, they aggressively attacked from the beginning.

Ulsan, which continuously attacked, reaped the rewards in the 35th minute of the first half.

In a throw-in situation, Rubiksson, assisted by Ko Seung-beom, scored the opening goal.

During this process, the ball hit Rubiksson's chest and then Gangwon's Kim Kang-guk's arm, but after more than five minutes of video review, the referee recognized Rubiksson's goal.

Early in the second half, Ulsan successfully defended against Gangwon's counterattack and scored their second goal with perfect passing play.

Lee Chung-yong, receiving a long pass from Lee Myung-jae, delivered a sharp cross, and striker Joo Min-kyu shook the net.

Joo Min-kyu's goal heated up the Ulsan home stadium, but six minutes later, Gangwon's Lee Sang-heon scored a follow-up goal.

Lee Sang-heon noticed that goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo had come forward and lightly curled the ball towards the far side of the goal.

As Gangwon's fierce pursuit continued, Ulsan increased their defense to five players and locked down, ultimately achieving a 2 to 1 victory and completing the impressive feat of three consecutive K League championships.

This is KBS News, Son Gi-seong.
손기성
손기성 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

최선희 북한 외무상 “한반도 상황 언제든 폭발할 수 있어”

최선희 북한 외무상 “한반도 상황 언제든 폭발할 수 있어”
“북한군 곧 전투 투입 예상…<br>포병·무인기 훈련도 받아”

“북한군 곧 전투 투입 예상…포병·무인기 훈련도 받아”
[단독] 정부대표단, 우크라 <br>당국과 협의 진행…북한군 ‘모니터링’ 구체화되나

[단독] 정부대표단, 우크라 당국과 협의 진행…북한군 ‘모니터링’ 구체화되나
[영상] ‘통화 녹취’ 놓고 <br>야-대통령실 공방

[영상] ‘통화 녹취’ 놓고 야-대통령실 공방
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.