News 9

Elon Musk keeps his promise, appoints Kim Ye-ji as Tesla ambassador

입력 2024.11.02 (00:19)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

She was praised by Elon Musk for her captivating performance during the Paris Olympics.

Shooter Kim Yae-ji has become the first South Korean ambassador for Tesla.

Interest in Kim Yae-ji continues to be high worldwide even after the Olympics.

Heo Sol-ji reports.

[Report]

With precise aim, she places her gun down nonchalantly after hitting the target.

Kim Yae-ji, the silver medalist in shooting at the Paris Olympics, captivated the world with her unique and charming performance!

After the competition, Elon Musk, who praised Kim Yae-ji in a comment on her viral video achiving a world record, said, "Let's cast her in an action movie," and has now officially chosen her as the face of Tesla.

She has become the first ambassador for Tesla Korea.

[Kim Yae-ji/Commenting on Elon Musk during the Olympics: "If Elon Musk is watching, I will show you even more surprising shooting at the LA Olympics in four years."]

Kim Yae-ji's agency stated, "Kim Yae-ji and Tesla have formed a connection thanks to Musk's mention," and Musk also expressed his excitement in a comment on social media.

Thus, the Kim Yae-ji syndrome that started at the Olympics is still ongoing.

Following her selection as one of the top 10 breakout athletes of 2024 Olympics by NBC, she has become a model for a famous fashion brand, appeared in an action movie, and is now an ambassador for Tesla.

Although she has become a global icon, Kim Yae-ji's sentiment is, "I am just a shooter," and nothing more.

[Kim Yae-ji/National shooting team: "Rather than my life changing, I just continue to train, and I am grateful that many people recognize me...."]

Having risen as a global star, Kim Yae-ji still dreams of an Olympic gold medal, and her next challenge is highly anticipated.

This is Heo Sol-ji from KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Elon Musk keeps his promise, appoints Kim Ye-ji as Tesla ambassador
    • 입력 2024-11-02 00:19:54
    News 9
[Anchor]

She was praised by Elon Musk for her captivating performance during the Paris Olympics.

Shooter Kim Yae-ji has become the first South Korean ambassador for Tesla.

Interest in Kim Yae-ji continues to be high worldwide even after the Olympics.

Heo Sol-ji reports.

[Report]

With precise aim, she places her gun down nonchalantly after hitting the target.

Kim Yae-ji, the silver medalist in shooting at the Paris Olympics, captivated the world with her unique and charming performance!

After the competition, Elon Musk, who praised Kim Yae-ji in a comment on her viral video achiving a world record, said, "Let's cast her in an action movie," and has now officially chosen her as the face of Tesla.

She has become the first ambassador for Tesla Korea.

[Kim Yae-ji/Commenting on Elon Musk during the Olympics: "If Elon Musk is watching, I will show you even more surprising shooting at the LA Olympics in four years."]

Kim Yae-ji's agency stated, "Kim Yae-ji and Tesla have formed a connection thanks to Musk's mention," and Musk also expressed his excitement in a comment on social media.

Thus, the Kim Yae-ji syndrome that started at the Olympics is still ongoing.

Following her selection as one of the top 10 breakout athletes of 2024 Olympics by NBC, she has become a model for a famous fashion brand, appeared in an action movie, and is now an ambassador for Tesla.

Although she has become a global icon, Kim Yae-ji's sentiment is, "I am just a shooter," and nothing more.

[Kim Yae-ji/National shooting team: "Rather than my life changing, I just continue to train, and I am grateful that many people recognize me...."]

Having risen as a global star, Kim Yae-ji still dreams of an Olympic gold medal, and her next challenge is highly anticipated.

This is Heo Sol-ji from KBS News.
허솔지
허솔지 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

최선희 북한 외무상 “한반도 상황 언제든 폭발할 수 있어”

최선희 북한 외무상 “한반도 상황 언제든 폭발할 수 있어”
“북한군 곧 전투 투입 예상…<br>포병·무인기 훈련도 받아”

“북한군 곧 전투 투입 예상…포병·무인기 훈련도 받아”
[단독] 정부대표단, 우크라 <br>당국과 협의 진행…북한군 ‘모니터링’ 구체화되나

[단독] 정부대표단, 우크라 당국과 협의 진행…북한군 ‘모니터링’ 구체화되나
[영상] ‘통화 녹취’ 놓고 <br>야-대통령실 공방

[영상] ‘통화 녹취’ 놓고 야-대통령실 공방
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.