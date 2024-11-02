Elon Musk keeps his promise, appoints Kim Ye-ji as Tesla ambassador

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



She was praised by Elon Musk for her captivating performance during the Paris Olympics.



Shooter Kim Yae-ji has become the first South Korean ambassador for Tesla.



Interest in Kim Yae-ji continues to be high worldwide even after the Olympics.



Heo Sol-ji reports.



[Report]



With precise aim, she places her gun down nonchalantly after hitting the target.



Kim Yae-ji, the silver medalist in shooting at the Paris Olympics, captivated the world with her unique and charming performance!



After the competition, Elon Musk, who praised Kim Yae-ji in a comment on her viral video achiving a world record, said, "Let's cast her in an action movie," and has now officially chosen her as the face of Tesla.



She has become the first ambassador for Tesla Korea.



[Kim Yae-ji/Commenting on Elon Musk during the Olympics: "If Elon Musk is watching, I will show you even more surprising shooting at the LA Olympics in four years."]



Kim Yae-ji's agency stated, "Kim Yae-ji and Tesla have formed a connection thanks to Musk's mention," and Musk also expressed his excitement in a comment on social media.



Thus, the Kim Yae-ji syndrome that started at the Olympics is still ongoing.



Following her selection as one of the top 10 breakout athletes of 2024 Olympics by NBC, she has become a model for a famous fashion brand, appeared in an action movie, and is now an ambassador for Tesla.



Although she has become a global icon, Kim Yae-ji's sentiment is, "I am just a shooter," and nothing more.



[Kim Yae-ji/National shooting team: "Rather than my life changing, I just continue to train, and I am grateful that many people recognize me...."]



Having risen as a global star, Kim Yae-ji still dreams of an Olympic gold medal, and her next challenge is highly anticipated.



This is Heo Sol-ji from KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!