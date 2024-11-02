Elon Musk keeps his promise, appoints Kim Ye-ji as Tesla ambassador
She was praised by Elon Musk for her captivating performance during the Paris Olympics.
Shooter Kim Yae-ji has become the first South Korean ambassador for Tesla.
Interest in Kim Yae-ji continues to be high worldwide even after the Olympics.
Heo Sol-ji reports.
[Report]
With precise aim, she places her gun down nonchalantly after hitting the target.
Kim Yae-ji, the silver medalist in shooting at the Paris Olympics, captivated the world with her unique and charming performance!
After the competition, Elon Musk, who praised Kim Yae-ji in a comment on her viral video achiving a world record, said, "Let's cast her in an action movie," and has now officially chosen her as the face of Tesla.
She has become the first ambassador for Tesla Korea.
[Kim Yae-ji/Commenting on Elon Musk during the Olympics: "If Elon Musk is watching, I will show you even more surprising shooting at the LA Olympics in four years."]
Kim Yae-ji's agency stated, "Kim Yae-ji and Tesla have formed a connection thanks to Musk's mention," and Musk also expressed his excitement in a comment on social media.
Thus, the Kim Yae-ji syndrome that started at the Olympics is still ongoing.
Following her selection as one of the top 10 breakout athletes of 2024 Olympics by NBC, she has become a model for a famous fashion brand, appeared in an action movie, and is now an ambassador for Tesla.
Although she has become a global icon, Kim Yae-ji's sentiment is, "I am just a shooter," and nothing more.
[Kim Yae-ji/National shooting team: "Rather than my life changing, I just continue to train, and I am grateful that many people recognize me...."]
Having risen as a global star, Kim Yae-ji still dreams of an Olympic gold medal, and her next challenge is highly anticipated.
This is Heo Sol-ji from KBS News.
