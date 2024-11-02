S. Korea dominates Cuba in tuneup baseball game
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
What did manager Ryu Joong-il say upon seeing the long-awaited Kim Do-yeong?
Ahead of the first evaluation match against Cuba, manager Ryu Joong-il observed the players.
The player who caught his eye was none other than Kim Do-yeong, who joined the training today.
The two had quite a long conversation; what was it about?
[Ryu Joong-il/Baseball National Team Manager: "It's reassuring. The only disappointing thing, as we talked about earlier, is that there are too many errors."]
[Kim Do-yeong/Baseball National Team Infielder: "I will carry the good energy and make sure to contribute positively to the team."]
Superstar Kim Do-yeong is taking responsibility for his words!
Starting as a third baseman, Kim Do-yeong helped starting pitcher Gwak Been with a stable double play defense in the second inning.
The complete Ryu Joong-il team checked their conditions thoroughly against Cuba!
The journey towards the Premier 12 has officially begun.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- S. Korea dominates Cuba in tuneup baseball game
-
- 입력 2024-11-02 00:19:54
What did manager Ryu Joong-il say upon seeing the long-awaited Kim Do-yeong?
Ahead of the first evaluation match against Cuba, manager Ryu Joong-il observed the players.
The player who caught his eye was none other than Kim Do-yeong, who joined the training today.
The two had quite a long conversation; what was it about?
[Ryu Joong-il/Baseball National Team Manager: "It's reassuring. The only disappointing thing, as we talked about earlier, is that there are too many errors."]
[Kim Do-yeong/Baseball National Team Infielder: "I will carry the good energy and make sure to contribute positively to the team."]
Superstar Kim Do-yeong is taking responsibility for his words!
Starting as a third baseman, Kim Do-yeong helped starting pitcher Gwak Been with a stable double play defense in the second inning.
The complete Ryu Joong-il team checked their conditions thoroughly against Cuba!
The journey towards the Premier 12 has officially begun.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.