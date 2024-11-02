S. Korea dominates Cuba in tuneup baseball game

동영상 고정 취소

The baseball national team, participating in the Premier 12, has set sail with an evaluation match against Cuba.



What did manager Ryu Joong-il say upon seeing the long-awaited Kim Do-yeong?



Ahead of the first evaluation match against Cuba, manager Ryu Joong-il observed the players.



The player who caught his eye was none other than Kim Do-yeong, who joined the training today.



The two had quite a long conversation; what was it about?



[Ryu Joong-il/Baseball National Team Manager: "It's reassuring. The only disappointing thing, as we talked about earlier, is that there are too many errors."]



[Kim Do-yeong/Baseball National Team Infielder: "I will carry the good energy and make sure to contribute positively to the team."]



Superstar Kim Do-yeong is taking responsibility for his words!



Starting as a third baseman, Kim Do-yeong helped starting pitcher Gwak Been with a stable double play defense in the second inning.



The complete Ryu Joong-il team checked their conditions thoroughly against Cuba!



The journey towards the Premier 12 has officially begun.



