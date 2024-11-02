PSG fan permanently banned for racist remarks against Lee Kang-in

동영상 고정 취소

A Paris Saint-Germain fan who caused controversy by making racist remarks towards Lee Kang-in a few days ago has been permanently banned by the club.



Last week, a fan at the Paris Saint-Germain training ground referred to Lee Kang-in as Chinese.



The club announced today via social media that they received an apology from the fan immediately after the training session and that he has been permanently expelled from the supporters' group.



As the racist remarks directed at Lee Kang-in were reported by local media, the Paris club took action to permanently ban the fan to protect the player.



Meanwhile, there is growing interest in whether Tottenham's Son Heung-min will participate in the match against Aston Villa this weekend.



Some British media outlets are predicting that Son Heung-min's injury is more serious than expected, raising the possibility of his absence, which has deepened the concerns of coach Hong Myung-bo ahead of next week's national team roster announcement.



