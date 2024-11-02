News 9

PSG fan permanently banned for racist remarks against Lee Kang-in

입력 2024.11.02 (00:19)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

A Paris Saint-Germain fan who caused controversy by making racist remarks towards Lee Kang-in a few days ago has been permanently banned by the club.

Last week, a fan at the Paris Saint-Germain training ground referred to Lee Kang-in as Chinese.

The club announced today via social media that they received an apology from the fan immediately after the training session and that he has been permanently expelled from the supporters' group.

As the racist remarks directed at Lee Kang-in were reported by local media, the Paris club took action to permanently ban the fan to protect the player.

Meanwhile, there is growing interest in whether Tottenham's Son Heung-min will participate in the match against Aston Villa this weekend.

Some British media outlets are predicting that Son Heung-min's injury is more serious than expected, raising the possibility of his absence, which has deepened the concerns of coach Hong Myung-bo ahead of next week's national team roster announcement.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • PSG fan permanently banned for racist remarks against Lee Kang-in
    • 입력 2024-11-02 00:19:54
    News 9
A Paris Saint-Germain fan who caused controversy by making racist remarks towards Lee Kang-in a few days ago has been permanently banned by the club.

Last week, a fan at the Paris Saint-Germain training ground referred to Lee Kang-in as Chinese.

The club announced today via social media that they received an apology from the fan immediately after the training session and that he has been permanently expelled from the supporters' group.

As the racist remarks directed at Lee Kang-in were reported by local media, the Paris club took action to permanently ban the fan to protect the player.

Meanwhile, there is growing interest in whether Tottenham's Son Heung-min will participate in the match against Aston Villa this weekend.

Some British media outlets are predicting that Son Heung-min's injury is more serious than expected, raising the possibility of his absence, which has deepened the concerns of coach Hong Myung-bo ahead of next week's national team roster announcement.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

최선희 북한 외무상 “한반도 상황 언제든 폭발할 수 있어”

최선희 북한 외무상 “한반도 상황 언제든 폭발할 수 있어”
“북한군 곧 전투 투입 예상…<br>포병·무인기 훈련도 받아”

“북한군 곧 전투 투입 예상…포병·무인기 훈련도 받아”
[단독] 정부대표단, 우크라 <br>당국과 협의 진행…북한군 ‘모니터링’ 구체화되나

[단독] 정부대표단, 우크라 당국과 협의 진행…북한군 ‘모니터링’ 구체화되나
[영상] ‘통화 녹취’ 놓고 <br>야-대통령실 공방

[영상] ‘통화 녹취’ 놓고 야-대통령실 공방
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.