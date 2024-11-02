News 9

Pulled by automobile and semiconductor sectors, strong exports expected to continue through year-end

입력 2024.11.02 (00:19)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In October, our exports received the best performance ever.

The strong performance was led by key items such as semiconductors and automobiles.

This momentum is expected to continue until the end of the year.

The variable is the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

Kim Ji-sook reports.

[Report]

Last month, our exports reached 57.52 billion dollars, the highest performance ever recorded for October.

This marks the 13th consecutive month of increase, driven by semiconductors and automobiles.

Semiconductors, which have seen an increase for 12 consecutive months, have surpassed their peak performance from October 2018.

[Kim Dae-ja/Director of Trade and Investment at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy: "Our companies are increasing export volumes focusing on high-value products such as HBM (High Bandwidth Memory) and DDR5, which is contributing to the increase in exports."]

The automotive sector, which returned to an upward trend in September, also continued its strong performance.

Although electric vehicles are struggling due to weakened demand, hybrid vehicles are being sold more, bringing the sector close to achieving its best performance ever this year.

By region, exports to China, benefiting from semiconductors, recorded their highest level in over two years, and exports to the U.S. have set new monthly records for 15 consecutive months.

This export boom is expected to continue until the end of the year.

[Cho Sang-hyun/Director of Institute for International Trade at the Korea International Trade Association: "The full effects of the U.S. interest rate cuts are expected to be felt after the end of the year, so this export boom is likely to continue at least until the end of the year and possibly into early next year."]

However, the results of the U.S. presidential election next week are the biggest variable for this positive trend.

Depending on policies related to environmental issues, subsidies, and tariffs, there is a possibility that major industry strategies may need to be significantly revised.

Despite the strong export performance, the cumulative exports this year have not met the government's initial target, reflecting the impact of such domestic and external uncertainties.

This is KBS News, Kim Ji-sook.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Pulled by automobile and semiconductor sectors, strong exports expected to continue through year-end
    • 입력 2024-11-02 00:19:55
    News 9
[Anchor]

In October, our exports received the best performance ever.

The strong performance was led by key items such as semiconductors and automobiles.

This momentum is expected to continue until the end of the year.

The variable is the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

Kim Ji-sook reports.

[Report]

Last month, our exports reached 57.52 billion dollars, the highest performance ever recorded for October.

This marks the 13th consecutive month of increase, driven by semiconductors and automobiles.

Semiconductors, which have seen an increase for 12 consecutive months, have surpassed their peak performance from October 2018.

[Kim Dae-ja/Director of Trade and Investment at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy: "Our companies are increasing export volumes focusing on high-value products such as HBM (High Bandwidth Memory) and DDR5, which is contributing to the increase in exports."]

The automotive sector, which returned to an upward trend in September, also continued its strong performance.

Although electric vehicles are struggling due to weakened demand, hybrid vehicles are being sold more, bringing the sector close to achieving its best performance ever this year.

By region, exports to China, benefiting from semiconductors, recorded their highest level in over two years, and exports to the U.S. have set new monthly records for 15 consecutive months.

This export boom is expected to continue until the end of the year.

[Cho Sang-hyun/Director of Institute for International Trade at the Korea International Trade Association: "The full effects of the U.S. interest rate cuts are expected to be felt after the end of the year, so this export boom is likely to continue at least until the end of the year and possibly into early next year."]

However, the results of the U.S. presidential election next week are the biggest variable for this positive trend.

Depending on policies related to environmental issues, subsidies, and tariffs, there is a possibility that major industry strategies may need to be significantly revised.

Despite the strong export performance, the cumulative exports this year have not met the government's initial target, reflecting the impact of such domestic and external uncertainties.

This is KBS News, Kim Ji-sook.
김지숙
김지숙 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

최선희 북한 외무상 “한반도 상황 언제든 폭발할 수 있어”

최선희 북한 외무상 “한반도 상황 언제든 폭발할 수 있어”
“북한군 곧 전투 투입 예상…<br>포병·무인기 훈련도 받아”

“북한군 곧 전투 투입 예상…포병·무인기 훈련도 받아”
[단독] 정부대표단, 우크라 <br>당국과 협의 진행…북한군 ‘모니터링’ 구체화되나

[단독] 정부대표단, 우크라 당국과 협의 진행…북한군 ‘모니터링’ 구체화되나
[영상] ‘통화 녹취’ 놓고 <br>야-대통령실 공방

[영상] ‘통화 녹취’ 놓고 야-대통령실 공방
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.