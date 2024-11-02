News 9

Ruling party faces internal divide over response to Democratic Party recordings

[Anchor]

In the People Power Party, a subtle divide has emerged between the pro-Yoon faction and the pro-Han faction regarding their response to the recordings released by the Democratic Party.

The People Power Party has defined the Democratic Party's repeated allegations as a so-called shield for Representative Lee Jae-myung and has decided to petition the court to broadcast live the first trial sentencing scheduled for this month.

This is Yoon Woo reporting.

[Report]

After the release of the phone call recording between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Myung Tae-kyun, Representative Han Dong-hoon continued to remain silent today (11.1).

Representative Han's side reported that they requested the presidential office to share the situation with the party taking the lead in the response, but there was no reply.

Yesterday (10.31), Han's side responded that the stance issued by the party's legal affairs committee members, stating that it is "not a violation of election law," is not the official position of the party. But today, floor leader Choo Kyung-ho emphasized that he personally agrees that there are no legal issues.

[Choo Kyung-ho/People Power Party Floor Leader: "The majority of the legal committee members expressed their consolidated opinion during discussions yesterday. I personally agree with that."]

Amid this atmosphere within the ruling party, there are voices expressing concern about internal discord.

Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo mentioned a déjà vu of the night before former President Park Geun-hye's impeachment, pointing out that the ruling party is not countering the opposition's attacks on the president. Today, he stated that the presidential office also needs a complete overhaul, warning that if it is delayed any longer, it will be difficult to restore the momentum of governance.

In this context, the People Power Party has decided to petition the court to broadcast live the first trial sentencing for Democratic Party Representative Lee Jae-myung's election law violations and perjury charges, scheduled for Nov. 15 and Nov. 25.

The People Power Party cited precedents such as the live broadcast of the first trial sentencing in the Park Geun-hye administration's corruption scandal, stating, "There is significant public interest in matters related to the current leader of the main opposition party."

The New Future Democratic Party also appealed to the seven parties in the National Assembly through a cooperation letter, stating that the independence of the judiciary must be upheld and urging them to join the request for live broadcasting of court proceedings.

This is KBS News, Yoon Woo reporting.

