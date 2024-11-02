Weather-adaptive car taillights automatically adjust birightness based on fog density

동영상 고정 취소

In November, when the temperature difference is significant, fog often occurs.



As a result, accidents also happen frequently.



The important role during foggy conditions is played by the rear lights.



Currently, these rear lights can only be turned on and off.



However, a technology has been developed that adjusts the brightness of the rear lights according to the density of the fog.



Reporter Shin Ji-soo has the details.



[Report]



In Sejong City in January, several vehicles are tangled together.



The damage increased due to the icy road combined with thick fog.



An analysis of traffic accident fatality rates by weather conditions showed that foggy days had the highest rates.



[Accident Witness/Voice Altered: "The fog was so thick that I couldn't see ahead, and when I got closer, I saw that cars had already crashed and were stopped."]



A technology has been developed that automatically adjusts the brightness of vehicle rear lights when fog occurs.



Unlike existing rear lights, which can only be turned on and off and have a brightness limited to a specific level, this new technology changes the brightness based on the fog density.



The fog is so thick that I can barely see 10 meters ahead.



Let's check how the rear lights appear in this fog.



Two vehicles with their rear lights on enter a tunnel.



As they enter the thick fog, the vehicle with the existing rear lights becomes invisible, while the left vehicle is clearly visible.



This is because its brightness has increased by about 30 times compared to the existing rear lights, according to the fog density.



When the visibility information from the visibility meters installed on the roads is received, the rear lights automatically brighten to a level that can be recognized by the following vehicles.



[Lee Seok-ki/Researcher at Korea Institute of Civil Engineering and Building Technology: "It shouldn't be too bright, and by calculating the appropriate brightness based on fog density, we can see the vehicle ahead even at distances over 70 meters, allowing for sufficient stopping time."]



If the development of equipment that receives fog information from the road and the revision of brightness standards according to weather conditions are completed, it will accelerate the commercialization of this technology.



This is KBS News, Shin Ji-soo.



